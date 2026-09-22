Is Michael Carrick the problem or is it a lack of a No. 9. Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee are not fit for purpose.

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LOL

You know how the government is raising the legal age to buy cigarettes every year until smoking is eradicated?

That, but being a Spurs fan. It’s the only humane thing to do at this point.

Jeremy (sort it, Burnham or whoever is PM this month) Aves

Antonio Conte in please

In the summer after Michael Carrick had done such a wonderful job, surely it was obvious to get an elite manager, one still in his prime. As soon as he left Napoli, Utd board should of been straight after him. It’s not too late…

Amrick

Michael Carrick being spared because he’s Michael Carrick

I see the English media are already pulling ranks – this isn’t poor Michael’s fault at all, according to Dominic King in the Telegraph and Mark Ogden over at ESPN. Others making similar observations as well.

Despite the fact that about a year ago from right now we were being told it was Ruben Amorim that was the problem, not the sub standard playing squad, here we are a year later and it’s not Carrick’s fault, it’s the sub standard playing squad.

Cakeism.

Shall I tell you what I think? Yup, Manchester United still have a pretty mediocre squad (that hasn’t changed from a year ago, or the year before that, or the year bef….you get the idea).

But here’s the thing. Imagine, to manage that mess, they appointed Michel Carrique, whose only “success” was achieving nothing of note over a couple of years with a Ligue 2 club in France. What do you think would happen there? He’d get Remi Garded, that’s what. He’d be mercilessly mocked, routinely told he didn’t have the CV for the job, and the tabloids would be doing Inspector Clouseau jokes.

But because it’s ex-England golden boy Michael Carrick, it’s “don’t mention the underwhelming spell at second tier Middlesbrough”.

When he gets sacked – and that’s coming, soon – the narrative will be the lack of summer spending, and the poor playing squad. You won’t hear a dickie bird about Carrick’s part in it, or how underqualified he is for that job.

Andy H, Swansea

Sesko cannot cope with time to think

So Eamonn, Dublin thinks that Sesko got himself in a muddle when through on goal against Brighton because of Michael Carrick’s instructions in training? He should probably watch Sesko play a bit more on that shiny new TV subscription of his before making a ludicrous claim like that. Or think back to that Portugal game in Euro 2024.

Sesko is a decent player but a disaster when he has more than a split-second to think about things. Yet another player with a ‘high ceiling’ bought for silly money that we will sell for a 15 million quid loss after 2 seasons.

Pablo, MUFC, Dublin

Man Utd’s problem is a dysfunctional attack

I’m coming to the belief that United may have the most vocally stupid fanbase. I blame Goldbridge, the king of the Muppets.

Earlier last week had to listen to how the manager should be sacked for losing a close match to Brighton with a rotated side and a young defence in a cup that you’re mocked for winning. Then Arsenal lost 3-0 with their full strength side to the same team in the league. Yet the narrative stays the same. No contextual update or reflection.

Cue this week, where we salvage a draw after a frustrating freak own goal. Oh but the team is walking too much, says famed United-hating pundit. We had 29 shots (17 in the box, hit woodwork twice, 13 blocked). Do you seriously think that happens if you’re just walking about? The walking was mostly happening when the team were in defensive position and covering their passing lanes. Otherwise, the reality was plenty of sprints and plenty of running, but it wasn’t an end to end kind of game. Case in point, Bruno sprinted once. That’s not a criticism, that’s an indicator.

The main issue with the performance was quality of delivery and end product, and arguably little movement when camped around the Fulham box. A lot of crosses (12) from certain unnamed people with 17% accuracy. Lots of corners from multiple people. Zero real threat from any of it.

In the mailbox we see the same suspects blamed while the same others are teflon. At one point, when Rashford made a great angled run behind the Fulham defence, the pass came too late and he was offside. I forget which Muppet it was on commentary, but they blamed Rashford for the run rather than the passer. Sorry but that’s not how it works. The runner needs to run, and they need to trust the ball will come.

Apparently, people simply cannot think for themselves, and just regurgitate what they hear from (often idiotic) talking heads.

The problem that needs fixing is the point of the attack. You can play a false 9 against a superior team that is more attacking, because it overloads the midfield and draws defenders out, but it’s clear that Cunha isn’t comfortable being the focal point against a deeper team, and usually floats wide or deep instead rather than manufacturing space in the box like a natural 9 would. If we are going to persist with him there because of injury and lack of alternatives, others need to move in when he moves out.

Alternatively, as per the one correct suggestion in the mailbox, Mbeumo should go central because at least he stays there. Now, the issue there is Amad is injured and Cunha is terrible on the right, so Rashford would need to go right (he’s actually been good there in the past) and Cunha go left. Lacey can rotate on the right and Dorgu on the left… but then you have no cover for Shaw. And this is the fundamental problem, the lack of depth in a squad mid way through rebuild.

But either way, it’s the attack that isn’t working and needs a rejig. It’s not the midfield (lots of running, tackling and line breaking passes, in spite of the weird narratives). It’s not the defence (although we absolutely need upgrades) and it’s not the keeper. Nor is it particularly the manager, trying to make it work with a mixed and misfiring squad.

Badwolf (Zirkzee is never the answer)

Man Utd fans are liars

One of the most commonly trotted out bits of invective from Man Utd fans, when they are discussing the latest manager they want to take over their club, is the claim that, (and I paraphrase), “I’d even take a year or two of pain, but still stick with the manager”.

Now, Man Utd fans aren’t blind, and they aren’t stupid, but they might be kidding themselves.

They will often claim that they would like x-manager to take over (let’s say Carrick), and they accept that he’s inexperienced, and a bit raw, and will need time to settle in and figure things out. They insist that as long as he stays true to the Man Utd philosophy, (which he surely will as he knows the club); plays direct attacking football; always gives academy talent a chance; ships out expensive deadwood and replace with canny signings, rich in Premier League experience but maybe not the hot item of the day; then they will accept some rough seas here and there, comfortable in the knowledge that it will eventually come good.

Hey, just look at Arteta, right? Look at the early pain Arsenal had with Arteta and look where they are now. Patience through pain is rewarded.

The difference with Man Utd fans is that, when the pain starts, they don’t stick with the manager at all. They want him out, they want the next name in. “When this next name comes in”, they’ll say, “we won’t expect miracles from day one. We’d even accept a year or two of pain, but we will stick with this manager through thick and thin, because look at Arteta”. So Carrick is replaced by Eddie Howe and the results start off well, and then dip, and then Howe needs to leave and Hurzeler needs to come in.

Man Utd fans don’t accept the pain at all. They say they do, but they never will.

Dale May, Swindon Wengerite

Wirtz and Liverpool does not work

Lot of talk about Wirtz lately and it’s understandable. He was and still is meant to be the guy who is going to take Liverpool to new dimensions. Well there won’t be many thinking that is still going to happen.

The problem for me is not him – it’s the fact that neither last year nor this – we are not a team or style of play that suits him – or possibly not even the right league. I have a feeling he won’t last at Liverpool but I can see him still becoming an major success somewhere else – at a team that suits him/he suits the team ie one with brilliant fast players all around him.

I think he would be awesome in the PSG team for instance (and many of the Klopp teams of the past) – he has the technical ability. But I think the Prem has shown that technical ability is secondary if you dont have a whole team of technical and strong players around you – you become almost worthless. And at times that is how he looks.

Partly his fault – but mainly the fault of the club who bought the wrong type of player for the type of style of play they have been serving up this past 2 years. And Liverpool don’t look like they are changing quick enough to utilise Wirtz – he’ll be gone before they get there.

Bit of a cock up all round really.

Shunt LFC

B side

All the brains, wit and creativity in F365 Towers and you couldn’t come up with Killer Bs? It was right there, guys.

Matt Pitt