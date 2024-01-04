Man Utd striker ‘offer’ claim made with both club and player ‘ready to talk’

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Bayern Munich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are ‘ready to talk’ to Man Utd as the Red Devils look to sign a striker, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals this season with Erik ten Hag’s men hitting the back of net just 22 times in 20 Premier League matches.

Only the league’s bottom two sides, Burnley and Sheffield United, have scored fewer this season with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial scoring just five league goals between them.

Ten Hag would reportedly like to sign up to three new players in the January transfer window with a striker top of his list of priorities.

And now speculation is building over the identity of their top targets with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing their interest in Bayern Munich’s Choupo-Moting.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column on Wednesday: “Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet. Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation.

“At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch. There has also been some contact with Timo Werner’s agent, but no negotiation with RB Leipzig. In general, a loan signing up front looks like a possibility for United this January.”

The 34-year-old has dropped down the pecking order in Bavaria this season with Harry Kane now the focal point of the Bayern Munich attacks.

Choupo-Moting scored ten goals in 19 Bundesliga matches last term, with 14 of those appearances coming from the start – but that has taken a hit this season with the Cameroon international starting just three Bundesliga games.

And that has led to rumours that Man Utd could be interested in a deal for the former Stoke City striker and Sport Bild head of football Christian Falk has brought an update on the situation.

Falk stresses that ‘there is still no offer’ from Man Utd for Choupo-Moting but that the ‘club and player would be ready to talk’ to the Red Devils over a potential winter transfer.

The German reporter also described a possible move to Saudi Arabia in the summer as a ‘serious option’ for Choupo-Moting with his contract running out at the end of the season.