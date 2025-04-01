Viktor Gyokeres, Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap have all been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are likely ‘to go a shade younger’ than Viktor Gyokeres in their search for a new striker in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side 13th in the Premier League as they enter the final nine matches of the season.

It looks unlikely that Man Utd will be competing in Europe next year, although they still have a chance of competing in the Champions League if they can win the Europa League this campaign.

One of the club’s main issues this campaign has been scoring goals with Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund coming in for plenty of criticism.

The Man Utd duo have only scored three goals each in the Premier League this season with only six clubs scoring fewer league goals than the Red Devils.

And now they are looking for a top centre-forward to come in and make an impact next season with Sporting CP star Gyokeres heavily linked to Old Trafford.

Gyokeres worked with Amorim at Sporting before the Portuguese head coach left to manage Man Utd but The Athletic journalist Laurie Whitwell has claimed that talk of a reunion between the pair has ‘been tepid’ at Old Trafford.

Whitwell reports:

‘The link between Gyokeres and United is clear given Ruben Amorim’s position as head coach at Old Trafford. Amorim got Gyokeres firing in Portugal with a system that suits him. ‘But talk of a reunion has been tepid at United because of the cost it would take to get him from Sporting CP and then pay commensurate wages. Gyokeres is 27 in June, and United might look to go a shade younger. Other options, such as Liam Delap, are already being explored.’

On who Man Utd might go for instead of Gyokeres, Whitwell adds:

‘As mentioned, Delap, who turned 22 in February, holds an appeal for United because of his age and the prospect of recruiting him from Ipswich Town in the event of their relegation. Technical director Jason Wilcox is a fan, having worked with Delap at Manchester City’s academy, and Delap’s record of 10 goals and two assists in the Premier League this season has strengthened his profile. ‘Sesko fits their profile and United have tracked him since 2018. They held talks for him in 2022, but did not feel he was ready for a starring role at Old Trafford, and then tried again last year only for him to sign a new contract. ‘United’s tight budget is a major factor in any options, including Victor Osimhen, whose wages would be an obstacle. Some kind of swap deal might make that deal more financially palatable, with Napoli holding an interest in Alejandro Garnacho.’

