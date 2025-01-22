Man Utd draw up four-man striker shortlist with January signing ‘expected’ if one of three stars are sold

Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo and Jonathan David have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd are likely to add a new striker to their ranks before the end of the January transfer window if they sell one of three players, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season with their 3-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday leaving them 13th in the Premier League table.

Impressive performances against Liverpool and Arsenal earlier this month were soon forgotten with two poor displays in their last two matches against Southampton – who they managed to beat 3-1 – and Brighton.

Ruben Amorim isn’t doing any better than his predecessor Erik ten Hag with the new Portuguese head coach only managing three wins in 11 Premier League matches since joining Man Utd in November.

And now Man Utd are considering ways in which they can help improve Amorim’s squad in the January transfer window with the Red Devils boss struggling for players suited to his formation and style of play.

Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo are among the players linked with a winter exit as the Red Devils consider selling one of their academy graduates.

And now the Daily Mail claim that Man Utd have compiled a shortlist of four strikers with one expected to arrive if they sell Garnacho, Mainoo or Rashford before the deadline this month.

The report claims:

‘Expect Manchester United to move for a new striker before the end of the transfer window if Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford or Kobbie Mainoo leave Old Trafford by deadline day. ‘United have drawn up a list of striker targets after lining up a move for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu in the hope of filling their two priority positions in this window. ‘Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha of Wolves, Ipswich centre-forward Liam Delap and Jonathan David, the Lille striker who has been on United’s radar for some time, are all being tracked by club scouts.

