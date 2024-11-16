Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has been hammered for his international form, with one outlet hoping for a game against ‘Guam, the Seychelles or another small nation’ so that he can finally score.

Hojlund was one of United’s most expensive signings, joining for £72million last summer. He impressed at times last season after a Premier League drought, but for club and country of late, he has struggled.

For United, the Dane has just two goals in 12 games this term, and he has now failed to score for his country in any of his last 11 games, with his last goal coming in October 2023.

Danish publication Tips Bladet hammered him for his last performance, against Spain, in which he earned a match rating of just two.

The rating read: ‘May Denmark meet Guam, the Seychelles or another small nation soon, so that Rasmus Højlund can score the goal he is so hungry for in the national team. More than a year – 11 games – has passed since the last Højlund meeting in red and white, and that must bother him. Against Spain, he was nowhere near.’

Denmark lost 2-1 to the European champions in their UEFA Nations League meeting. Though Hojlund played 79 minutes, he did not account for any of the 10 shots his side managed.

He will face Serbia next, before heading back to United, where he will be met with a new manager, Ruben Amorim, after Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365:

👉 Six next moves for Erik ten Hag post-Man Utd include Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United

👉 Man Utd: Ibrahimovic hints at signing ‘fantastic’ star ‘doing well’ as team-mate ‘attracts’ Euro giants

👉 Man Utd blow with Prem rivals ‘favourites’ to sign Gyokeres; reason for Amorim snub surfaces

Hojlund’s lack of form will not help his case with the new manager, who is reportedly already looking to make a big call in picking Marcus Rashford as the No.9, despite the fact he usually occupies the left-wing position.

Hojlund will have to show he is worthy of leading the line for United, but his current exploits are not helping him plead his case.

READ MORE: Ranking Ruben Amorim’s 12 ‘first signings’ by chance of *actually* being his first Man Utd signing