Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee is still on the radar of Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano, who said a January move could be on the cards.

The 24-year-old Dutchman only joined United in 2024 but nine goals in 64 games is not exactly the kind of form that would result in a long stay.

The Old Trafford to Italy route is a well-trodden one, with Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund both at Napoli and Roma could become another home to an ex-United player.

According to transfer reporter Romano, Roma have reignited their interest in the Dutchman and could go for a move in January.

“Roma are still pushing for Joshua Zirkzee,” he told GiveMeSport. “They are still there. They are still calling. So let’s see what happens with the exits.

MORE ON UNITED ON F365

* Gary Neville warns Man Utd of ‘Groundhog day cycle’ if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is appointed

* Man Utd star ‘not good enough’ prematurely told he should ‘never’ play again before ‘turning up’

* Man Utd: Romano reveals five ‘essential’ factors for INEOS to decide permanent Amorim replacement

“But at the moment for Man United, still nothing imminent. Of course, now we are waiting for the new manager at the moment, and we will understand what’s likely to do in the January window.”

Given the turbulence at the club in the manager’s role, a January move would seem unlikely, with any new boss presumably keen to have a say as to whether they want Zirkzee to stick around.

Pre-Ruben Amorim’s sacking, there were reports that Zirkzee had grown frustrated with the Portuguese boss and was seeking a move away.

Romano reported at the time that Roma were looking for a loan with an obligation to buy deal, but that would only be sanctioned should they find a replacement.

“What I’m told is that Man Utd will only approve this solution for Zirkzee to leave the club if they can get a replacement.

“So Man Utd have started exploring the market again after they failed to reach an agreement with Antoine Semenyo.

“They are back in the market for an attacking player, because in that case Joshua Zirkzee could leave the club and go to Roma.

“We know about the midfield, but keep an eye also on that topic about the forward situation, with Joshua Zirkzee, who could leave and join Roma.”

Currently on the books, United are limited in their central striker options with Benjamin Sesko the only experienced option. Both Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo can play there though while Chido Obi and Shea Lacey are both youngsters at 18 years old.

READ NEXT: Manchester United manager candidate removed after Ferguson disciple streak broken