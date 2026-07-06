Orlando Gill has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd are interested in signing Paraguay World Cup star Orlando Gill as they look to improve their goalkeeper depth, according to reports.

The Red Devils have focused a lot of their attention on bringing in midfielders so far this summer with a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson lined up.

Man Utd have missed out on deals for Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes as they look to avoid overpaying for players.

While their main focus is on midfielders currently, Man Utd are looking to bring in a new left-back and left-winger as their other priority targets, while a new centre-back and/or striker feature lower down on their list.

A goalkeeper has rarely been mentioned but with Andre Onana’s fresh loan move to Trabzonspor now confirmed, maybe there is room for another addition there.

Releasing a statement on Onana’s move, Man Utd wrote: ‘Everyone at United wishes Andre the best of luck for the campaign ahead.’

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Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano added after the announcement: ‘André Onana to Trabzonspor from Man United, deal signed after agreement reported last week.

‘One year loan for fee up to £1.3m based on performances, NO buy option or obligation to buy.

‘Onana will be back to #MUFC in one year. Trabzonspor will cover majority of wages.’

Orlando Gill to Man Utd this summer?

Reports in Spain certainly think a new goalkeeper could be signed, as Man Utd emerge as a strong contender for Paraguay keeper Gill, who pulled off some important saves for the South American outfit, who exited the competition at the hands of France last week.

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Man Utd are ‘closely monitoring the 26-year-old’s progress and seriously considering a move for him’ and the Red Devils ‘have their sights set on’ Gill – who plays for San Lorenzo – despite having an improving number one in Senne Lammens, who was signed last summer.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United are looking to strengthen several positions ahead of next season, and the goalkeeping position is once again under scrutiny. At Old Trafford, they believe the squad needs more competition and greater reliability between the posts, especially in a climate where every mistake is magnified and expectations are incredibly high.

‘That’s why Orlando Gill ‘s appearance in the 2026 World Cup has attracted so much attention within the English club.

‘The San Lorenzo goalkeeper fits the type of transfer Manchester United might consider this summer. He’s neither a veteran goalkeeper nearing the end of his career nor a promising youngster lacking competitive experience.’

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