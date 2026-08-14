Manchester United have given an indication over the future of Marcus Rashford, who returned to training with the side in recent days amid speculation over his future.

Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona, and his relative success suggested he might be brought back. They could have signed him permanently for £26million, but instead chose to sign Anthony Gordon.

While Rashford was dreaming of a return to the Nou Camp, it seems that ship has sailed, and his two options now are to stay at United or move to a new club, with a few linked, such as Tottenham.

It has been suggested that new United boss Michael Carrick, who played with Rashford at the end of his career, would be open to having him in his squad.

And that suggestion has been furthered after the forward returned to training with the side, where he has been posting images on social media.

Indeed, Rashford is in the United squad for the final pre-season game prior to the new campaign, against AC Milan.

The club are managed by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, whose dislike of Rashford became apparent while he was at the helm, leading to him being loaned to Aston Villa a couple of seasons ago.

In Carrick, though, it seems the Englishman has a more supportive boss.

Carrick gives Rashford latest

Indeed, the new United boss has been positive in suggestions on Rashford’s future at the club of late.

He said: “He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player.

“I’ve known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back.

“He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

United new boy Youri Tielemans, meanwhile, thinks Rashford can succeed again with the support of the group.

He said: “I think he needs us. That’s it. I think he just needs support behind him. And he would always create something.

“So it’s something that, as a player, you want in your team. You want that type of player in your team that can create at any moment.

“He can dribble past one, two, three players and then lay off for someone that can score. So to have him fit and ready to go with us would be great.”

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