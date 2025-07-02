Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly showing the ‘strongest interest’ in Inter Milan star Davide Frattesi as the Red Devils target two Nerazzurri midfielders.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are currently negotiating with Brentford over a move for Bryan Mbeumo having had two bids rejected for the Cameroon international, the latest of which is thought to have fallen just short of the Bees’ £65m demand.

But Ruben Amorim also wants to add a new midfielder to his ranks with Christian Eriksen leaving the club on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

A report on Wednesday claimed United have put a £43m ‘offer on the table’ for Paris Saint-Germain’s Fabian Ruiz in the back of a a brilliant season from the Spain international which saw him help the French side to the Ligue 1 title and Champions League glory.

United are said to believe Ruiz ‘could be the silent leader who breathes life into the team from midfield, providing balance and quality in key areas’ but the report admits that ‘it won’t be easy to convince PSG to part ways’ with the Spaniard.

But Amorim doesn’t have a great to spend on a squad rebuild this summer after failing to qualify for Europe and CaughtOffside claim the club bosses have ‘made an approach’ to Inter to ‘ask for information’ on Fratessi after the Serie A side slashed his asking price.

Previously valued at €50m [£43m], it’s now thought Inter are willing to listen to offers of around €35m [£30m] for the 25-year-old, who moved to the Nerazzurri from Sassuolo for £27m last summer after an initial season-long loan.

‘Multiple sources have confirmed United have shown an interest’, the report claims, and the Red Devils have ‘contacted Inter to gain an understanding of the conditions of the deal’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Barcelona star ‘decides to leave’ after Man Utd ‘offer’ as he ‘accepts orders’ to be ‘sacrifice’

👉 Man Utd submit ‘fresh’ approach for Prem star after secret talks over Rashford swap deal

👉 Bayern Munich star rejects Man Utd as he reveals two reasons for transfer decision on ‘not right club’

Tottenham, Atletico Madrid and Roma are also said to be ‘keeping an eye on him’ though ‘there have not yet been any formal talks, negotiations, or offers made, with Frattesi yet to decide his future’.

The report adds:

‘The 25-year-old is understood to be taking his time to work out if he wants to leave Inter, though the Nerazzuri themselves are prepared to let him go. ‘United and Tottenham are understood to be showing the strongest interest, but it remains to be seen if the player himself will be ready to move to English football. ‘Frattesi has not communicated a desire to leave, and one imagines he could still have a role to play at Inter.’

The reported interest in Frattesi comes as Sport Mediaset journalist Orazio Accomando has revealed that United have also made ‘inquiries’ with Hakan Calhanoglu’s agents after captain Lautaro Martinez hit out at the Turkey international.

Accomando wrote on X: ‘Situation #Calhanoglu: he wants #Galatasaray, but the Turks today cannot go beyond 15M to #Inter. The Nerazzurri are asking for a figure close to 40M.

‘In recent hours, inquiries from #ManchesterUnited and #Fulham with Calha’s agents, following those from Arabia in recent weeks. Galatasaray aware that in case of a bidding war, it will be difficult to secure the midfielder.’