Man Utd ‘strongly interested’ in 19-goal striker with £45m release clause ‘ready’ to be triggered

According to reports, Manchester United are ‘strongly interested’ in Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, who has emerged as an alternative to Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray.

Kean was terrific in 2024/25, scoring 19 goals in 32 Serie A appearances as Fiorentina finished sixth.

This marked a colossal improvement on the zero goal involvements he managed in 2023/24 for Juventus.

Kean was sold for €13million last July — just a year after the Old Lady paid €30m — and Fiorentina now stand to make a very tasty profit if the Italian international is sold this summer.

There is plenty of interest in the 25-year-old, who is under contract at Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2029.

Manchester United are among the clubs reportedly considering a move for Kean, and they are not deterred by the striker’s miserable time in the Premier League with Everton.

His form last season speaks for itself, as do his seven goals in 21 caps for Italy. He’s a different player to the one that struggled at Goodison Park.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new striker this summer, having already added Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers for around £62.5million.

Rasmus Hojlund’s poor form in front of goal has prompted Ruben Amorim to make the signing of a No.9 one of his transfer priorities, and Kean now appears to be a viable option.

According to reports in Italy, both Galatasaray and United are willing to compete for Kean’s signature, though the focus of the report is on the Turkish side’s interest.

Indeed, Italian newspaper Corriere Fiorentino claims that the Turkish giants have ‘contacted Kean’s agent and expressed readiness’ to pay his €52m (£44.7m) release clause.

They will do so if their deal to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen falls through, but it’s claimed that United ‘remain strongly interested as well’.

The Premier League club’s interest ‘has gained traction again’, with the reason being Arsenal’s pursuit of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres was United’s ‘first choice’ target, but he’s now ‘getting closer’ to the Gunners, resulting in ‘renewed interest’ in Kean.

Several strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford — ranging from Eintracht Frankfurt’s £85m-rated star Hugo Ekitike to newly released free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It’s been a difficult transfer window for United, despite wrapping up the signing of Cunha very early.

They’ve spent over a month working on a deal for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, submitting two failed bids in the process.

The majority of their energy has been focused on Mbeumo, yet they’ve so far been unable to agree a fee with the Bees.

