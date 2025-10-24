According to reports, two ‘struggling’ Manchester United stars face being offloaded next year, while the Red Devils could seal a bargain transfer.

The optimism at Man Utd has risen in recent weeks as the English giants have won back-to-back Premier League games for the first time under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Amorim had been under immense pressure following Man Utd’s embarrassing 2024/25 campaign, in which they finished 15th in the Premier League and failed to win a trophy.

Man Utd’s struggles under Amorim continued at the start of this season as they suffered a one-sided loss against Brentford and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two side Grimsby Town, though they have clicked in their last two matches as they have beaten Sunderland and Liverpool.

Now, the Red Devils must kick on and build momentum, though it would not be a surprise if they revert to type and lose to Brighton this weekend.

Man Utd’s summer signings, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens, have made a positive impact in recent matches, but they are still short in other positions.

It has been widely reported that their priority is to sign a new No.6 after failing to finalise an audacious move for Carlos Baleba in the summer after being priced out of a £100m+ move for the Brighton star.

United reportedly remain linked with Baleba ahead of next year, though several alternatives have also been mooted as options.

A new report from Caught Offside claims Bayern Munich star Aleksandar Pavlovic, who is valued at 80 million euros (£70m), is a ‘new name on their list’ and he is ‘one to watch’, while ‘struggling duo’ Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro could be offloaded.

A source for the outlet said: “United see Pavlovic as one option to replace Casemiro.

“Manuel Ugarte is also not seen as a long-term option. A move in January is unlikely, but he’ll be one to watch next summer.”

Amorim ‘favourite’ Morten Hjulmand, who worked with the Man Utd boss at Sporting Lisbon, has a £70m release clause in his contract, though Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke has explained why he could be signed for ‘well below’ this fee.

O’Rourke explained: “It’s a possibility that Hjulmand could be somebody that United look to bring in for next year.

“Look, we fully expect Manchester United to try and bring in a new midfielder in 2026. They’ve been linked with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson. So, Hjulmand is just another name that’s on that list.

“As you said, there is an association between the Dane and Ruben Amorim. Ruben Amorim signed Hjulmand from Lecce in 2023 and obviously they both enjoyed success working together.

“He helped Sporting win the title under Amorim as well. And he’s good player, good experience, captain now at Sporting Lisbon as well and playing at Champions League level.

“The thing with Hjulmand is that he is on the contract until 2028. He’s probably a cheaper alternative to those other three midfielders I mentioned.

“He has got a release clause in his contract at Sporting for around £70million, but I think United will be confident that could maybe get him for less than that release clause.

“I’m sure Sporting want to keep him but I’m sure the opportunity to maybe move to the Premier League and reunite with Ruben Amorim will be something that could be of interest to Hjulmand as well.”