According to reports, Manchester United have a ‘real chance’ of making a ‘stunning move’ for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

One of United’s priorities for the remainder of this summer’s transfer window is to sign a goalkeeper, as they need an upgrade on Andre Onana after he became a liability last season.

Following a poor start, Onana grew into his debut season at Old Trafford in 2024/25 as he cemented himself as United’s No.1, but he suffered a dramatic fall from grace last term.

Onana’s long-term future is in doubt as Man Utd have been heavily linked with several potential replacements as they scour the market for alternatives, with Donnarumma and Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez mooted as options.

There was an update on Tuesday morning as a report from The Athletic revealed that the Red Devils have ‘effectively ruled out’ a move for Martinez as United’s finances are limited and he ‘can only leave on a permanent deal’.

Despite this, Flashscore have claimed that a move for Donnarumma is still on as Man Utd have a ‘real chance’ of a ‘stunning move’.

26-year-old Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and he shone for PSG as they won the Champions League last season, but he is heavily linked with an exit as he has entered the final year of his contract and currently looks unlikely to pen an extension.

Last week, A report from Caught Offside revealed: ‘PSG have been negotiating with him for over a year on a new contract.

‘Donnarumma earns €7 million net salary plus €3 million in bonuses, but the club’s offer didn’t satisfy him. He has decided not to renew his deal, and with only one year left on his contract, PSG have decided to sell him this summer.’

Now, Flashscore claim PSG have ‘moved forward’ with plans to replace him with Lille’s Lucas Chevalier, while Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday morning that his move to the Champions League holders is close.

Romano tweeted: ‘Paris Saint-Germain are at final stages of Lucas Chevalier deal, here we go soon!

‘€40m [£35m] deal being sorted directly between presidents Al Khelaifi and Letang as Lille ask for more add-ons, but very close. Chevalier accepted a five year deal last week.’

As for Donnarumma, Man Utd have a ‘real chance’ of landing him, but Flashscore point out that they are currently ‘stuck’ as they are at ‘full capacity’ and a loan is ‘more realistic.

The report adds: