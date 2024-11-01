Man Utd line up stunning offer for ‘classless’ Brazil star as ‘gross’ forward ‘passes’ on Real Madrid talks

Man Utd could battle it out with Chelsea to sign Vinicius Junior after the Brazilian refused to enter contract talks at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Red Devils have confirmed today that Ruben Amorim will become their new manager on November 11 with the Sporting Lisbon manager getting the international break to get his feet under the table at Old Trafford.

Man Utd spent around £200m on new players over the summer transfer window as they put their full weight behind Erik ten Hag, who they sacked on Monday.

And there are already rumours of potential signings Man Utd could make to impress Amorim and help the Portuguese coach impress in his first season at Old Trafford and beyond.

Vinicius Junior, who caused a stir by snubbing Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony, is one apparent target with a report earlier this week in Relevo claiming the Brazilian, whose contract runs out in 2027, had ‘passed’ on talks over a new deal with Real Madrid.

And now the Spanish outlet is back to claim that Premier League clubs Man Utd and Chelsea are lining up offers if Vinicius Junior becomes available, while Paris Saint-Germain would apparently love to get their own back on Real Madrid over the ‘Kylian Mbappe case’.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or earlier this week with Vinicius Junior and Real Madrid purposely missing the event after hearing that the Brazil international would not win the crown.

And former Man Utd defender Gary Neville insists that Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior showed that he was “classless” with his actions last weekend and on Monday.

Speaking on The Overlap US, Neville said: “I’m delighted Rodri has won the Ballon d’Or. I’m delighted it has gone to a player who has contributed week in, week out consistently at such a high level for his club and his country, winning the European Championship.

“They weren’t favourites, by the way, they were nowhere near favourites in the Euros, Spain, but he’s absolutely immense and he was immense for Manchester City last season.

“Now I can understand people in Madrid and people in Brazil being upset that their boy hasn’t won it because he’s a special talent. I feel in doing what they’ve done, to disrespect Rodri in the way in which they have, I think it naturally does that, I think it’s absolutely outrageous.”

Presenter Rebecca Lowe added: “Vinicius Junior flew over a bunch of his family from Brazil, super arrogant. Set up two parties, one in Paris after the event, like booked a place, organised it. One in Madrid for when he returned home as the number one. I mean, the arrogance is off the scale.

“I actually think he should now be disqualified for…the arrogance, Gary, is so outrageous. And then you see Rodri with his acceptance speech and everything he said about how he’s winning this for the likes of [Andres] Iniesta and Xavi and all the Spanish players who never got to win it.

“You just think the difference, it’s actually gross what he did.”

Neville continued: “Vinicius is a special talent, he’s amazing, he’s going to win it one day I’m sure, but the idea that you try and take the glory away, and pull the spotlight away from a player, who is a fans’ player, he’s a players’ player, he is someone who will be respected all around the world, and a good man.

“I just think he’s classless, I agree with you completely.”