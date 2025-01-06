Euro giants ‘offer’ Man Utd stunning swap deal for star who was ‘reduced to tears’

Serie A giants Juventus have offered Dusan Vlahovic to Man Utd as they look to bring Joshua Zirkzee back to Italy, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible time in the Premier League this season with just six wins in 20 matches meaning they are 13th in the table.

Although Man Utd produced an impressive display to draw 2-2 against arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Ruben Amorim’s side are still a long way from where they want to be.

One of their biggest problems in the Premier League this season has been scoring goals with only Everton, Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town and Southampton scoring fewer goals than Man Utd.

Zirkzee, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund have all been criticised for not providing the necessary level of firepower to help the Red Devils further up the league.

23-year-old Zirkzee was reportedly ‘reduced to tears’ after Man Utd boss Amorim took him off on 33 minutes in their 2-0 defeat to Newcastle last week with supporters booing him off the pitch.

And Zirkzee, who signed from Bologna in the summer for around £36.5m, could be set to return to Serie A with Sky Sports in Italy insisting that Juventus are interested in the Netherlands international.

Another report in talkSPORT claims that Juventus ‘have offered’ Vlahovic as part of the deal to sign Zirkzee in the January transfer window and it’s understood that ‘a return to Italy could be on the cards just six months following his arrival in England’.

Juventus are ‘just one club’ interested in the Dutchman and ‘have offered striker Vlahovic to United as part of a surprise swap deal for Zirkzee this month’.

Amorim insisted recently that he wants to keep Zirkzee, the Man Utd boss said: “I want to keep Josh because he gives everything. He’s trying in training but we don’t know, the window is open. We will see what happens.”

While Sky Sports claims that the former Bologna forward has ‘no interest in leaving Manchester United as he loves the club and is determined to prove himself in the Premier League.’

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes criticised supporters who jeered Zirkzee off the pitch against Newcastle.

Fernandes said: “I was in the stands and I’ve never seen something like this. It really frustrates me and annoys me because he’s a player that always gives it his all.

“As a player that is coming into the team from a different league, he needs time to adapt but, he has huge qualities.

“He hasn’t shown all the quality but it can’t be that from the first game of the season everyone was hyping him as one of the best strikers and now everyone does not believe in him anymore.

“We do believe in him inside the dressing room. I would rather be myself in this position against Newcastle and not seeing one of my team-mates in that position.”

