Someone at ‘stupid’ Man Utd ‘should be arrested’ for sale as they ‘kill’ six players

Someone at Man Utd “should be arrested” for selling Scott McTominay to Serie A side Napoli in the summer transfer window, according to one Italian journalist.

The Red Devils have been accused of poor recruitment in the decade since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford to retire from football management.

Man Utd have failed to get the best deals for some of their academy graduates, while they have overspent on many transfers with Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Antony just three of the best examples.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS were meant to improve that aspect of the club but they allowed McTominay – who was one of their better performers last season – to join Napoli for around £25m with none of their five summer signings proving effective so far.

And now Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani is shocked that Man Utd sold McTominay to Napoli and insists someone “should be arrested” for crimes against the transfer market.

Trevisani told Cronache di Spogliatoio (via Sport Witness) : “McTominay scored goals, he carried the cross, he had determination and yet they kicked him out! Nothing works at Manchester United, a club that only does stupid things, you can’t guess anything.

“They killed every player, Højlund, De Ligt, Antony, Rashford, now Zirkzee, even Casemiro, it’s a joke, there is no comparable team, they should be arrested. PSG are scientists in comparison! They have thrown away managers, coaches and players in recent years. They have no idea what they are doing.”

Former Man Utd striker Dwight Yorke is convinced that the Red Devils’ match against Aston Villa at the weekend “could be the deciding factor” for Ten Hag’s job.

On his thoughts on the week ahead for Man Utd against Porto and Aston Villa, Yorke told Prime Casino: “The record shows that United always get the better of Villa at Villa Park, but I think the shoe is now on the other foot. I think that Villa will be very, very confident. This could be the deciding factor for Erik ten Hag, too.

“I think it’s at that stage where ten Hag cannot afford to lose. The distraction would be that we play Porto in the Europa League, and then the attention is quickly back on the Premier League, and with that comes enormous scrutiny on the back of such a heavy defeat against Tottenham.

“Villa Park is not the easiest place to go and get a result, and I’m not sure he’ll be looking forward to this. It could end really badly for him this week if he does not get the players back to doing what they should, in terms of digging the club out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves.

“This is enormous. I think this could make or break him at United to be honest.”

“When asked if he agrees with Gary Neville that it was the Red Devils’ worst performance under Ten Hag, Yorke added: “It was hard to watch, hard to take. You know you’re going to win and lose in football – and not every often would we lose at Old Trafford – but the problem is the manner of the defeat. Three goals against Liverpool, three against Bournemouth at home, and now three against Spurs.

“These are teams that would find it very difficult to come to United and get a point, let alone three. It’s hard to get your head around it. The biggest thing is the lack of conviction, the lack of work ethic. People talk about identity, and you can go into more detail, about your methodology and all those fancy words, but you have to show desire and earn the right to win football matches. That’s what always stuck with me from my time at United.

“So yeah, it is very hard to comprehend and to get your head around it. And for me, the biggest thing, like I said, you know, we win and we lose football games at times. But the lack of conviction, the lack of work ethic, You know, people talk about your identity or whatever and you can go into more details and your methodology and all of these kind fancy words.

“When I joined, you had to match the opposition for effort because we knew then our talent would shine through. If we’re not matching them for desire, effort, work ethic, you’re never going to win.

“It was clear on Sunday we were lacking in those departments. We didn’t look fit. We didn’t press. There was no energy whatsoever. It looked like we were playing with no idea about what we were supposed to do when we were in or out of position. Those are two fundamental things I find disturbing.”

When asked if the players or manager need to take responsibility for problems at Man Utd, Yorke continued: “Both have to take responsibility.

“The manager sets his stall out and tells the players what he’s expecting. All that has been briefed at the team talk. Now, when you deliver that team talk, the ideas and what the club is about, and how to win the match, the players have to engage and buy into what he’s saying.

“Ten Hag has to transfer that energy so that the players can go out and express themselves in the way the manager has described. Both players and manager are responsible for that. The manager can only put across a certain amount of ideas, and then it’s down to the players. That’s how it works.”