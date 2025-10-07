According to reports, Manchester United have reportedly ‘submitted an offer’ to sign a Barcelona star after learning a key ‘demand’ for this transfer.

In the summer transfer window, Man Utd invested heavily on a squad overhaul to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens for around £230m combined.

The Red Devils also balanced the books by offloading Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho, but they are still far away from challenging for major trophies under co-owners INEOS.

Head coach Ruben Amorim remains under immense pressure as one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, so it remains to be seen whether he is the answer for Man Utd long-term.

What is clear is United’s need to make more key signings in the upcoming transfer windows, with Brighton’s Carlos Baleba mooted as a top target as they eye a top-tier No.6.

Man Utd have also been sporadically linked with an audacious move for Barcelona star Raphinha in recent months, with most of these reports coming from untrustworthy outlets in Spain.

Fichajes are one such example of a not-so-trustworthy Spanish outlet, with the website claiming that ‘the Red Devils have submitted offers ranging between €120 million and €150 million for the Barcelona winger’.

At a minimum, these proposed bids are worth £102m (120 million euros) and the report has also shed light on Man Utd and Barcelona’s stance on this fantasy deal.

The report claims:

‘Barcelona is demanding a minimum of €120 million for its star player. Meanwhile, sources close to Manchester United assure that this figure would not be an impediment if viewed as a strategic investment. The English club believes signing Raphinha could make a difference in rebuilding its squad.’

‘One of the key factors that could play in Barça’s favour is that, shortly before the most intense rumors emerged, they renewed the player’s contract until June 2028. This gives them a strong position to negotiate or even reject offers that don’t convince them.’

More exits are also possible for Man Utd in January as Kobbie Mainoo remains heavily linked with a departure after he missed out on a loan departure in the summer.

Mainoo has been a bit-part player under Amorim and journalist Sacha Tavolieri claims he is still in ‘Napoli’s sights’, with it possible that a deal is ‘concluded quickly’.

Tavolieri explains: ‘In advanced discussions with Manchester United at the very end of the summer transfer window, Napoli are maintaining contact with Kobbie Mainoo’s entourage. What’s more, the Partenopei are reportedly in pole position to land the promising English midfielder.

‘A loan move is being considered as early as the January transfer window to give him more playing time and continue his development in a competitive environment. The Italian club hopes to conclude this deal quickly.’