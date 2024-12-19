According to reports, Manchester United have made Nico Williams their ‘main target’ as they look to replace wantaway forward Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils have reportedly entered the market for a new winger as they could do with replacing Rashford, who is keen to leave the Premier League giants in 2025.

After being omitted from Man Utd’s squad for the Manchester derby on Sunday, Rashford admitted that he is “ready” to leave his boyhood club.

Rashford said: “If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person.

“When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.”

READ: Ruben Amorim and the 14 words that created Marcus Rashford ‘big, big headlines’



It remains to be seen who will sign Rashford, but the under-fire forward is reportedly ‘attracting a loan offer’ from La Liga as he looks to finalise a ‘dream’ transfer.

Man Utd are linked with several possible replacements and Williams is said to be the latest player on their radar after he starred for Athletic Bilbao and Spain last season.

The talented winger was targeted by Premier League clubs and Barcelona in the summer but opted to stick with Athletico Bilbao. However, he could leave the La Liga outfit after starting this campaign with two goals and five assists in his 22 appearances.

A report in Spain claims new Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim is ‘targeting Williams to be Rashford’s replacement’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Neville makes Rashford prediction in ’embarrassing’ Man Utd claim; Carragher rules out Arsenal transfer

👉 Man Utd: Keane reveals his ‘only warning’ for Rashford in verdict on whether forward should leave

👉 ‘Upset’ Man Utd star ‘set for £60m exit’ with two Big Six clubs among seven ‘interested’ Euro giants

Williams is reportedly Man Utd’s ‘main target’ as he has been deemed the ‘perfect profile’ for the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils are said to have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign him by ‘submitting a formal offer’ as his 58 million euros (£48m) ‘makes the operation affordable’.

Man Utd reportedly face competition from two European giants, but Amorim is ‘confident’ for two reasons.