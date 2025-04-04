According to reports, Manchester United are ‘preparing’ to ‘submit’ a huge ‘offer’ to Real Madrid as they are ‘determined’ to sign Federico Valverde.

The Red Devils are enduring a woeful season as they are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League. This means they need to win the Europa League to earn a place in Europe in 2025/26.

Man Utd have gradually improved in recent weeks, but their squad is not suited to head coach Ruben Amorim‘s preferred 3-5-2 formation and a squad overhaul is required this summer.

However, it’s been widely reported that they need to sell to buy this summer, with their budget tight after investing huge fees to land their top targets.

Marcus Rashford and Antony could make their exits permanent for around £40m each, while Man Utd could also offload Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo in pure profit transfers.

Upgrades are required in various positions to improve Amorim’s chances of making his system work, but their recent miserable could impact their hopes of landing top targets and they surely have no hope of landing Valverde.

The Real Madrid star is one of the world’s most gifted midfielders and has expertly filled in for Dani Carvajal at right-back in recent matches.

Valverde has eight goals and seven assists in 46 appearances this season and is under contract until 2029.

He would be daft to leave Real Madrid for Man Utd, but a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims they are ‘preparing’ an ‘offer’ worth 100 million euros (£85m) to sign the midfielder.

Regarding Real Madrid’s stance on Valverde and the reasons for Man Utd’s apparent interest, the report claims: