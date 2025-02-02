Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund were left on the bench against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Man Utd are set to make a ‘formal offer’ for Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel today as they look to get a deal over the line, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a poor season with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 12th ahead of their clash on Sunday afternoon against 13th-placed Crystal Palace.

Only five sides in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than Man Utd this season with their strikers taking a lot of flak for their lack of goals.

Marcus Rashford got dropped for his poor performances in training and now Aston Villa are set to complete a loan deal for him with a medical to take place today.

While Zirkzee – who was signed from Bologna in the summer transfer window – has contributed three goals and one assist in 23 Premier League matches, while Hojlund has two goals and no assists.

And both Zirkzee and Hojlund were left on the bench for their match against Crystal Palace on Sunday with Kobbie Mainoo played further forward.

The move highlighted the need for Man Utd to bring in another forward before the transfer deadline with Amorim clearly desperate for an attacking player.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365…

👉 Revealed: How much Aston Villa will pay Man Utd for Marcus Rashford loan deal

👉 Man Utd transfer ‘stalls’ as Red Devils join PSG in race to sign Bournemouth star

👉 Ronaldo vs Henry? Arsenal ‘haven’t given up’ in race to beat Man Utd to forward as Kane fires warning

And GiveMeSport now claims that Man Utd are ‘expected to submit their bid today’ for Tel with the Red Devils ‘holding talks over a move for his signature as the January transfer window continues to tick down’.

Tottenham had already agreed a £50m fee for Tel but the France Under-21 international wants to move elsewhere or stay at Bayern Munich.

GiveMeSport adds:

‘GiveMeSport sources have revealed that United have held talks with Bayern on Sunday lunchtime, and that a formal offer is expected by the end of the day from the Red Devils as they aim to bolster their front line. ‘United believe that the Frenchman is open to a potential loan move, although Tel has not yet decided if he wishes to leave Bayern in the current transfer window. United are pushing for his signature, but Arsenal are expected to provide competition for his signing in the coming hours, and Tottenham Hotspur were previously reportedly to have agreed a £50million fee for his services but they were turned down by Tel.’

Another report in GiveMeSport continues: