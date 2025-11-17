According to reports, Manchester United have lodged a higher ‘offer’ than Premier League rivals Chelsea for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

The Brazil international’s future at Real Madrid is in serious doubt as he has publicly butted heads with the new head coach, Xabi Alonso.

Vinicius is unhappy with how Alonso has treated him, as the Real Madrid star has taken issue with being substituted late into several matches this season.

The situation boiled over during Real Madrid’s recent El Clasico win over FC Barcelona. Vinicius spat his dummy out after being taken off and shouted he is going to “leave”.

Therefore, it is looking increasingly likely that the winger could leave Real Madrid in the coming months.

Vinicius’ current contract is due to expire in 2027 and talks over a new deal have been ongoing for months without a conclusion, with Real Madrid having an opportunity to cash in at some point in 2026.

This situation has alerted several clubs, with teams in the Premier League and Saudi Pro League among those linked with Vinicius.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Chelsea have submitted a British record offer to Real Madrid for Vincius, which is worth around £133m.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have ‘offered’ 200 million euros (£176m) for Vinicius as they have ‘decided to go all out’ to secure his services.

The report claims:

‘Internal reports from Manchester United indicate that Vinicius Jr. is their top priority for the upcoming transfer window, convinced that his ability to unbalance defences and his attacking style can transform the team. ‘The investment, while substantial, is not a concern for the sporting management, who consider the Brazilian a long-term strategic investment.’

And another report from Fichajes claims Real Madrid are already planning for life without Vinicius and have ‘chosen his replacement’.

As per the report, Real Madrid have their eyes on 16-year-old Leicester City star Jeremy Monga as an ‘ideal replacement’.

The teenager made seven appearances in the Premier League last season and has two goal involvements in eleven outings for the Foxes this term.

The report explains: ‘At Real Madrid, they believe Jeremy Monga can fit into their sporting model in the medium term, especially now that Vinicius Jr ‘s future seems more uncertain than ever within the Madrid project.

‘Therefore, Real Madrid wants to get ahead of other European giants and secure a strategic signing that can mark a new era for the squad in the coming years.’