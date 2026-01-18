According to reports, Manchester United have lodged a ‘formal offer’ as they look to sign former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves from Al-Hilal.

There have been conflicting reports on whether Man Utd will make a signing in this month’s transfer window, but it has been widely acknowledged that they have limited funds.

Michael Carrick‘s side had to raise funds via exits to spend around £230m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha ahead of a season without European football, and this theme could continue in this window and the summer.

After signing a new goalkeeper and overhauling their attack in the summer, Man Utd’s next priority will be to revamp their midfield and will surely make at least two signings in this department this year.

Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and/or Elliot Anderson are likely to be their next marquee signing, but they may also sign one or two cheaper options to potentially fill the void left by Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte and/or Bruno Fernandes.

A deal for Baleba, Wharton or Anderson will likely come in the summer, while Neves is a more realistic target for this window.

The 28-year-old has spent the last couple of years in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal, but he is nearing the end of his contract and is reportedly eyeing a return to the Premier League after previously shining for Wolves.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Man Utd have ‘made a formal offer’ worth around 23 million euros for Neves, which Al-Hilal are ‘seriously considering accepting’.

It is, however, noted that this deal hinges on two conditions. They added: ‘Manchester United ‘s offer is close to those demands, although some details still need to be worked out.

‘The player’s salary and his final decision will be key. Saudi Arabia acknowledges that keeping Neves until June without a contract renewal would pose a clear financial risk.’

Man Utd faced the real prospect of losing Mainoo during Ruben Amorim’s reign at Old Trafford, but he has been afforded a fresh start at his boyhood club under Carrick.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has insisted that the centre-midfielder “looks set to stay at the club and play an important role”.

“We have to talk about Kobbie Mainoo, who made his first Premier League start of the season for Manchester United in the Manchester derby after not starting any league games under Ruben Amorim,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Man Utd won the derby, with Mainoo delivering a fantastic all-round performance that showed the trust placed in him by Michael Carrick.

“Because of this trust and these performances, a loan move is now off the table, despite strong interest earlier in the season from several clubs including Napoli, who had pushed hard for a loan deal.

“Now, with Carrick trusting him and set to manage Man Utd until the end of the season, Mainoo looks set to stay at the club and play an important role, making this a fantastic start for Carrick and a crucial moment for Mainoo’s future at Man Utd and beyond.”