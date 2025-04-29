According to reports, Manchester United and two other clubs have made an ‘offer’ to sign River Plate starlet Franco Mastantuono.

The 17-year-old has emerged as one of the best young talents in South America as he has four goals and two assists in his 13 appearances this season.

The versatile attacking midfielder has been deemed the ‘Argentinian Phil Foden’ and a recent report claimed Man Utd are ‘considering meeting his release clause’, which is set at 45 million euros (£38m).

Man Utd need to be active during this summer’s transfer window, with significant improvements needed as Ruben Amorim’s side could finish 17th in the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils would make a big statement if they sign Mastantuono as a report in Argentina claims Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also made ‘offers’ for the talented teenager.

READ: Slot sacked, Arsenal win league, Man Utd champions of Europe, Pep walks – 10 early predictions for 25/26



Man Utd, Real Madrid and PSG are ‘closely following’ Mastantuono with River Plate ‘fearing that a significant offer for the left-footer could emerge and land him in the next transfer window’ amid his release clause.

Despite this, River Plate’s general secretary, Stefano Di Carlo, claims they have already decided to keep the midfielder this summer.

“Mastantuono is staying at River Plate for the entire year, that’s a given. There are constant questions, but the focus is on River Plate.”

Mastantuono’s situation could be taken out of River Plate’s hands if his release clause is met, but they are ‘their next objective is to secure a renewal of his contract, which expires in December 2026, and they will seek to increase the clause even further’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal vs PSG, Man Utd in Bilbao, Postecoglou, Ballon d’Or favourite Raphinha

👉 Scholes has two concerns over imminent Man Utd signing as Romano provides transfer update

👉 Man Utd told transfer for ‘quality’ PL star would be ‘extremely dangerous’ and ‘risky’

Man Utd also face competition from Man City with Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming they are ‘preparing a super offer’ with head coach Pep Guardiola ‘in love’.