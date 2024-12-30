Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic has reacted positively to speculation linking him with a move to Man Utd ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are being linked to numerous players with the winter market set to open in the new year and Ruben Amorim’s side in desperate need of an overhaul.

Amorim has come across similar problems to his predecessors at Old Trafford with the new Man Utd boss also struggled for consistency in performances and results.

One player who has been linked with improving Amorim’s side is Real Sociedad midfielder Sucic, who signed from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer transfer window.

After making 18 appearances since joining the La Liga side, reports have emerged claiming that Man Utd are interested ahead of the winter market but Sucic is not aware of their interest.

Sucic told Sportske Novosti: “I was told of such a possibility that appeared in public. I read about it myself later.

“No one called me from England. I’m contracted to Real Sociedad, where I feel good, nice, where I fit in perfectly. Did the clubs talk? I don’t know, and I’m not bothered by this topic. There have been stories like this before, and there will be again.”

When asked specifically about links to Man Utd, Sucic added: “United are a global giant, a respected giant in the world of football. Of course, I like my name associated with the Red Devils, but I’m keeping my feet on the ground.”

Man Utd director Christopher Vivell knows Sucic from their time at Red Bull Salzburg and reportedly recommended the midfielder to the Red Devils’ recruitment team.

When asked about this, Sucic continued: “Mr. Vivell knows me well from my Red Bull days, I can only say that, and unfortunately I cannot know what anyone does and does in the football business. They say that the Lord’s ways are strange, and so are professional football players…”

Man Utd boss Amorim insists that he knew what he was signing up for when he took the job at Old Trafford after a difficult start to his tenure.

Speaking in today’s matchday programme ahead of their match against Newcastle, Amorim said: “When I took this job, I knew that I was signing up for a lot of work.

“If we are to make the long-term changes that we want to make to Manchester United, then we have to go through that step by step. We are looking to implement a new way of playing, at the busiest time of the year, so there are short-term costs for our long-term aims.

“I will say, though, that the players are working hard to take on and use all the new information and instructions they are getting. The longer they do this, the easier it will become for them, and then the comfort and confidence in our game will grow.”