Man Utd suffer another double injury blow during Real Betis match after shock Yoro, Hojlund news

Man Utd have suffered another double injury blow with Marcus Rashford and Antony limping off in their pre-season friendly match against Real Betis on Wednesday.

Red Devils summer signing Leny Yoro was pictured on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot after sustaining an injury at the weekend.

The talented 18-year-old swapped Lille for Old Trafford a fortnight ago in a 62million euros deal (£52.2m) that could reach 70m euros (58.9m) if add-ons are achieved.

Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth called Yoro “one of the most exciting young defenders in world football”, with fans getting a glimpse of him in the friendlies against Rangers and Arsenal.

But the centre-back was taken off in the first half of Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Arsenal at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and could now miss up to three months through injury, while Rasmus Hojlund – who also came off – will be sidelined for six weeks.

And now Man Utd will face another nervous wait after Rashford suffered what looked like an ankle injury after Real Betis’ Sergi Altimira stepped on his foot.

Rashford received treatment before being taken off, while second-half substitute Antony lasted just 23 minutes before he was forced off by injury too.

Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee have been United’s only first-team arrivals so far this summer, but the club continues to be active in the transfer market and are also bolstering their youth ranks.

Amad Diallo was amongst the scorers as Man Utd beat Real Betis 3-2 in San Diego in the early hours of Thursday morning with Casemiro and Rashford also on the scoresheet.

Amad performed brilliantly on loan at Championship side Sunderland in the 2022/23 season before an injury-hit campaign last term saw him make just nine Premier League appearances for the Red Devils.

Speaking in an MUTV interview after Man Utd’s match against Betis, Amad said: “I feel very good.

“I think we were ready for the game and as I said yesterday [at the pre-match press conference], I feel like everybody in training was focused and today I saw that my team-mates were focused. We are happy for the win.

“For me it is important for me to fight for the team and to help the team. I do my job on the pitch and I am happy for that.”

And now Amad is looking forward to the new season as he hopes to be given more chances to make an impact for Erik ten Hag’s side.

After the win at the Snapdragon Stadium, Amad added: “I am happy with [my] goal, but most importantly I am happy for the win.

“I want to step up this season because I am so motivated and I am so excited.

“I can’t wait for the season to start.”

