Manchester United could reportedly be hijacked in the race to sign Leicester City youngster Louis Page amid interest from Borussia Dortmund.

Man Utd pushed to sign the 18-year-old midfielder in the final days of this summer’s transfer window.

Page, who was also linked with Arsenal, had looked likely to join Man Utd for a deal worth more than £10m, but the Premier League side ultimately failed to agree terms with League One side Leicester City.

Despite this, it has emerged that the Red Devils remain keen on signing Page, who could be on the move during the winter transfer window.

Earlier this month, a report claimed Man Utd ‘remain confident’ on signing Page next year, but they could face stronger competition for his signature in the coming months.

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Now, our colleagues at TEAMtalk have reported that Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have ‘entered the race’ for Page, who has been dubbed the ‘new Jude Bellingham’.

Man Utd, Borussia Dortmund in battle for Louis Page

Man Utd previously missed out on Bellingham, who opted to continue his development at Dortmund after leaving boyhood club Birmingham City.

And the Red Devils could suffer a similar blow with Page, though the report has named the club currently in ‘pole position’ for the Leicester City starlet.

The report claims:

‘Manchester United’s decision to send scouts to Edgeley Park [to watch Page play against Stockport County] underlines the level of interest in Page, while their belief that they remain in pole position adds an important layer to the increasingly competitive race. ‘Dortmund’s presence provides further evidence that Page’s reputation is now spreading beyond England, but United remain confident that the work they did during the summer has left them best placed to eventually land the Leicester star.’

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After the transfer window closed, Leicester City boss Russell Martin shed light on Man Utd’s failed summer move for Page.

“The owner was here today [and] we sat in the office and received a very big offer from Manchester United,” Martin said.

“Myself, Jon [Rudkin] (chief football officer), James [McCarron] (sporting director) and the owner, Khun Top, sat in [the office] and he said no. So whatever’s going on with the noise around the club and all that stuff, he was strong, and he wanted the player to stay and be part of us.

“It would have been so easy for him to sell Louis and take a lot of money. But he didn’t.

“It’s a brilliant thing for us. Louis, you can see the level of quality and potential he possesses is amazing.

“He’s really helped us since coming into the team. Him and Sammy [Braybrooke] have an unbelievable connection and we have to build around these young guys. I’m really grateful that he’s still here.”

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