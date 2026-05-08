Manchester United have reportedly declared that they will make a ‘suitable offer’ for a midfielder ahead of a “big blow” with Elliot Anderson.

The Red Devils are going to rebuild their centre-midfield department in the summer after fixing their goalkeeper and forward positions ahead of this season.

Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have improved United, but more recruits are required ahead of their Champions League return.

Their priority is to replace Casemiro, but they will make multiple midfield signings this summer as Manuel Ugarte is also expected to leave.

Man Utd are linked with a wide array of targets, with Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Carlos Baleba among the more expensive options in the Premier League.

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It remains to be seen which signing they will ultimately prioritise, but a new report from TuttoMercatoWeb claims they are favouring Tonali.

The Newcastle United standout has also been heavily linked with Juventus, but he is ‘completely out of their budget’.

This is said to leave Man Utd as the frontrunner for Tonali, who is valued at 100 million euros (£86m). The report claims the Red Devils have ‘already made it known that they are ready to submit a suitable offer’ to sign him this summer.

Elliot Anderson “big blow” revealed

And United may need to prioritise Tonali or another midfielder over Anderson, with Football Insider and ex-Premier League chief scout Mick Brown reporting that they ‘believe’ he is going to sign for Manchester City.

Brown has explained that this is a “big blow” for Man Utd because Anderson is the midfielder they “really want”.

“Elliot Anderson is the one Man United really want,” Brown told Football Insider.

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“He has all the attributes they want to add to their midfield when Casemiro leaves, he would be perfect for the position and they want to get it done.

“But from what I’ve heard, there is a feeling that he will end up going to Man City instead.

“Whatever the reason for that is, whether it’s money or whatever is on offer there, that will be a big blow to Man United because then you’re looking at second or third choices.

“They have a list of players they have been looking at, but the further you end up going down that list, the bigger a concern it will be.

“Missing out on Anderson is the start of that, because then what if they can’t get the next player, or the one after that? It’s a difficult position to be in.”

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