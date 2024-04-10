Man Utd could reportedly oversee a big clear-out of players in the summer transfer window with ten named as possible casualties.

The Red Devils are set for big changes in the summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club earlier this year.

Big changes ahead at Man Utd

INEOS and Ratcliffe have taken over football operations as part of the agreement and they have already made a number of alterations in their short period in charge.

Omar Berrada will arrive in the summer from arch-rivals Man City to become their new CEO, while John Murtough left this week after holding a number of roles within the club.

Ratcliffe still wants to appoint Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth as sporting director, while he is hoping to bring in Southampton’s Jason Wilcox as technical director.

Ashworth, who has agreed to join, has been been put on gardening leave by Newcastle until Man Utd can agree a compensation fee with the Magpies.

READ MORE: Hojlund tops dismal ranking of John Murtough’s 20 signings as Man Utd football director

It has already been claimed today that Man Utd director of player negotiations Matt Hargreaves ‘will take control’ of transfers with the Red Devils potentially having to wait until after the summer to appoint Ashworth.

And now the Manchester Evening News claims that as many as ten players could leave Man Utd this summer with Brandon Williams, Anthony Martial and Tom Heaton out of contract, while Jadon Sancho, Omari Forson, Alvaro Fernandez, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny van de Beek, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Greenwood could all be sold.

As well as players, there still seems a possibility that Erik ten Hag could still leave Old Trafford in the summer after a poor second season in charge.

Erik ten Hag’s future remains up in the air

The Dutchman’s side crashed out of Europe by finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while their inconsistent form in the Premier League means they will likely miss out on qualification for next season’s Champions League.

And now ESPN journalist Rob Dawson insists INEOS, Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford remain unconvinced by Ten Hag but that ‘a lack of standout candidates to take over’ could save him.