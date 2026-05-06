Man Utd are helpless to stop Rasmus Hojlund joining Napoli this summer as they make their final decision on Marcus Rashford, according to reports.

The Red Devils have set aside £150m to bring in three new midfielders as part of their summer recruitment drive, while they are hoping there will also be money remaining for a left-back, left-winger and potentially another centre-back.

Man Utd concentrated most of their money on attacking signings last summer with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all arriving.

Their impact has been huge as Man Utd have gone from the fifth-lowest scoring team in the Premier League last season to third highest.

Man Utd will also look to offload as many as nine players this summer, according to reports, with Hojlund expected to be one the faces leaving.

Napoli have a £38m obligation that will trigger automatically if they secure Champions League qualification this season but the Serie A side’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, insists they will trigger the clause either way.

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Napoli are currently second in Serie A and virtually guaranteed to achieve Champions League qualification next season.

Manna said: “There are no doubts. Rasmus will stay here.

“We have an obligation to buy from Manchester United, in case of Champions League access, but he is in our plans regardless of this condition.”

And now the Daily Mirror have revealed that a new contract has already been sorted between Napoli and Hojlund with his exit from Man Utd sealed.

The report adds: ‘It’s understood the Danish international has already agreed a new and improved long-term deal with Napoli. Hojlund joined the club on a season-long loan deal last summer after struggling to make an impact at United.’

Man Utd ‘have no plans to reintegrate Marcus Rashford’

Another player set to leave is Rashford, who has spent the season on loan at Barcelona, with The Sun claiming that Man Utd ‘have no plans to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into their first team squad next season’.

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Speaking last month on Rashford’s situation, interim head coach Carrick said: “I just think there are decisions to be made in time on certain things and obviously Marcus is in that situation.

“But at this point in time, nothing’s been decided. And it will be, because it has to be at a certain point.

“But at this stage, there’s nothing to say.”

Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel insisted earlier this week that it’s “a shame” that Hojlund won’t be returning to Old Trafford.

“I think the deal is if Napoli qualify for the Champions League then they are obliged to sign Rasmus Hojlund permanently.

“So that’s a bit of a shame because I like Hojlund by the way and think he could have been absolutely fantastic.

“But I don’t think he wants to come back and I don’t think he can because Napoli have already qualified for the Champions League.”

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