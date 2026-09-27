Alejandro Balde could be more open to a move in January

Though a European giant defender ‘resisted’ a move to Manchester United in the summer, his present situation could see him consider a move, per a report.

United wanted a new left-back in the summer. The likes of Alejandro Balde, Lewis Hall and Jorge Salinas were heavily linked with the Old Trafford outfit.

But moves were possible for none of the above – Balde deciding against a move despite United opening talks with his representatives.

Per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, though, the Barcelona man might look more favourably on a move in January.

The report states: ‘In the eight matches played so far, Balde, who played in the 2022 World Cup and was a regular in the Spanish national team until 2023, has only played 12 minutes under [Hansi] Flick, the final minutes of the Barcelona-Racing LaLiga match, which ended 7-2.

‘This lack of playing time may lead the player to consider a change of scenery, something he has resisted until now.’

With United remaining in the mix for a signing on the left side of the defence, there’s every chance they return to the table for Balde.

Man Utd offered Alejandro Balde transfer

In recent days, it’s been suggested that Barca will likely be selling Balde given his playing time this season, and United could benefit from that.

Caught Offside reported: ‘Barcelona are expected to be active sellers in the January transfer window after struggling to get some names off their books during the summer.

‘Multiple sources have confirmed to me that this has already sparked some interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Liverpool after they were approached about a player via intermediaries.’

Balde is one of a few left-backs still being linked with United ahead of the January transfer window.

While it feels like their favourite summer target Hall is not going to be available after Newcastle handed him a new deal, following a refusal to sell in the summer, fellow English left-back Tyrick Mitchell is now on the radar.

Further to that, multiple sources have suggested that the Crystal Palace defender would find it difficult to say no to United if they came calling.

Whether they’d choose to prioritise Balde or Mitchell in the next window remains to be seen, with a couple of months to go yet before they’ll have to decide on firming up targets for the winter.

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