Man Utd summer transfer budget confirmed and £130m could go on two Premier League Brazilians

Bruno Guimaraes and Andrey Santos have been linked with Man Utd.

A report has confirmed the transfer budget Man Utd will have to play with in the summer as they look to sign two Brazilian stars from the Premier League.

The Red Devils invested heavily in their attack last summer as they brought in Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to boost their firepower.

And now the club’s midfield will take centre stage over the upcoming summer as Man Utd co-owners INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe target an overhaul of that area.

Casemiro is already confirmed as leaving Man Utd at the end of the season and Spanish newspaper AS recently claimed that the Brazilian had recommended compatriot Guimaraes at Newcastle to replace him.

Giving more information on those reports, transfer expert Ben Jacobs added last week: “It is true that Casemiro has raised Bruno Guimaraes to Manchester United.

“If Guimaraes left Newcastle, he would be perfectly fine to stay within the Premier League, he has always been open to it despite publicly being a very passionate and loyal player

MAILBOX: Was watching Liverpool and Arsenal more fun in the ‘pants’ years?

“There has always been an openness to engage with clubs over a potential move within England.

“There is more substance in the Tonali links, and Elliot Anderson is still the top target if Manchester United can get him.”

And now Caught Offside has revealed that Man Utd have made ‘informal contact’ over a move for Guimaraes and see the Newcastle midfielder ‘as an ideal replacement’ for Casemiro.

The report also revealed the Red Devils’ transfer budget, Caught Offside added: ‘The club could be prepared to allocate around £80 million for the Brazilian as part of a wider transfer budget exceeding £230 million.’

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd stars ‘want to change’ as INEOS make complete Michael Carrick U-turn

* Man Utd identify ‘prime’ Rashford replacement as £15m Prem star is also ‘shortlisted’

* Tudor sack could see Man Utd ‘preferred’ manager target hijacked by Spurs after Carrick U-turn



Guimaraes isn’t the only Brazilian that the Red Devils are interested in with Brazilian outlet NT Vascaínos claiming Man Utd are a ‘frontrunner’ for his signature.

The report claims: ‘Andrey Santos, a 21-year-old midfielder and Vasco da Gama youth product, is attracting interest from European giants and could be leaving Chelsea in the European summer transfer window, which begins in June.

‘Despite being frequently used by Liam Rosenior, with whom he had his best spell at Strasbourg in France, the English club’s board does not consider the Brazilian untouchable. Manchester United emerges as the frontrunner to win the race for his signing.

‘In addition to the English club, Juventus is also monitoring the situation. The Brazilian midfielder’s market value, according to TransferMarkt, is €40,000,000 (40 million euros), which amounts to approximately R$244,000,000. It’s worth noting that Vasco da Gama is entitled to 2.5% of the total transaction value as the player’s formative club. If he is sold for the stipulated amount (€40 million), Vasco would receive around R$6 million.’

There have been previous reports that Chelsea could demand as much as £50m for Santos in the summer transfer window.