Man Utd prepare ‘super offer’ to keep striker ‘away from Real Madrid’ as contract details are revealed

Man Utd are determined to try and sign Espanyol striker Joselu this summer before Real Madrid can strike a deal, according to reports.

There are set to be major changes at Old Trafford this summer after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe and INEOS have already got to work with Omar Berrada set to arrive as the Red Devils’ new CEO, while Jason Wilcox has joined as technical director.

Man Utd are still trying to negotiate the arrival of Dan Ashworth from Newcastle as the club’s new sporting director but the two clubs have so far been unable to agree on an adequate compensation fee.

A report earlier this month claimed that Man Utd are willing to consider offers for all of their squad, apart from promising youngsters Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho.

And that will mean that the Red Devils have to invest in a number of new arrivals too with a striker thought to be towards the top of their wishlist for the summer.

Hojlund and Marcus Rashford could only score 17 goals between them this season and the Red Devils are on the lookout for a prolific striker.

And reports in Spain claim Man Utd are preparing a ‘super offer’ for the 34-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Real Madrid from Espanyol.

Joselu scored 18 goals from just 18 starts in all competitions with a further 30 appearances coming off the substitutes’ bench as Real Madrid won the La Liga title and still have to play the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

The Spaniard ‘continues to be a priority target’ for Man Utd with the Premier League outfit ‘willing to make a strong investment to secure the services of the forward’.

Man Utd ‘have shown consistent interest‘ and ‘would be willing to offer him a two-year contract, with an annual salary of 5 million euros net’.

The report adds that ‘this offer represents a significant increase on his current salary and shows United’s determination to attract him to Old Trafford’.

Man Utd are trying to ‘keep Joselu away from Real Madrid’ and the Red Devils’ insistence ‘could pressure Real Madrid to make a quick decision on his future’.

Speaking in April, transfer insider Dean Jones insisted Joselu would be interested in a move to Man Utd if Real Madrid decided not to make an offer.

Jones said: “As a loan signing, I think he’s been a pretty good addition and I think he’s probably of the profile United will be seeking out in the summer. But if he’s got the chance to stay at Madrid, of course he is going to do that. He’s settled there, they are a better team than United, it would make sense.

“But I wouldn’t say he’s snubbing United because if they truly did try to sign him and his time at Madrid ends, I bet he would suddenly be interested.”

