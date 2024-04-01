Man Utd prepare ‘super offer’ to ‘steal’ Real Madrid signing as Romano reveals latest on midfield target

Man Utd are willing to make a huge offer to sign Palmeiras youngster Messinho and beat Real Madrid to his signature, according to reports.

The Red Devils are likely to see a summer of change with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to make big changes to recruitment and other aspects of the club.

Ratcliffe keen to buy younger players

As part of his deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club, Ratcliffe has agreed to take charge of the footballing operation with the British billionaire wasting no time in appointing Omar Berrada as the club’s new CEO from arch-rivals Man City.

Dan Ashworth is also likely to join from Newcastle as the Red Devils’ new sporting director as Man Utd look to end a decade of poor transfer dealings.

Man Utd have been heavily criticised for a number of big-money signings since Sir Alex Ferguson left Old Trafford in 2013 with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire, Antony and Mason Mount among the worst bits of business.

Reports have claimed that Ratcliffe and INEOS are determined to bring in young players on their way up rather than players in their prime with the Man Utd co-owners comments on potentially signing Kylian Mbappe telling.

Speaking on the Geraint Thomas Cycling Club podcast: “What I would rather do, I would rather find the next Mbappe, rather than spend a fortune to just try and buy success.

“It’s not that clever, is it? Buying Mbappe. In a way. Anyone could figure that one out. But what is much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or the next [Jude] Bellingham or the next Roy Keane.”

And now Spanish publication Fichajes has revealed the Red Devils’ ‘super offer’ for Palmeiras starlet Messinho with the Brazilian ‘the object of desire of several continental giants’.

Real Madrid are continuing to scour the transfer market for Brazilian talent with Endrick joining at the end of the season and have ‘found a new gem in Messinho’.

Man Utd are ‘willing to go all out and put an offer of more than €90m on Palmeiras’ table to secure’ Messinho’s signature ahead of Los Blancos.

None of the other clubs interested in Messinho ‘would be willing to pay’ that amount and Erik ten Has has asked Man Utd to make a ‘significant financial effort to achieve his signing’.

Fabrizio Romano: Man United have not decided their plans yet

There have also been rumours that Man Utd are keen on signing Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes in the summer with Christian Eriksen potentially leaving and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought an update.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It could be an interesting summer at Manchester United, and as usual we have some speculation about players leaving, and who could replace them. The latest is that Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is supposedly on their list as a potential replacement for Christian Eriksen.

“My information for the moment is that Gomes is being scouted by all top clubs in Premier League, it’s something like 4-5 clubs; but Manchester United have not decided yet what they want to do in the midfield. It will be important to understand the board structure before and what’s going to happen with Casemiro and/or Eriksen to understand how Man United’s plan will evolve.

“So, while interest from top clubs in Gomes is there, at the moment it’s just scouting, and Man United have not decided their plans yet. It’s still early as having a new director in place will be crucial so they can finalise plans on who to target and how much to spend.”