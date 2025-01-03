Man Utd ‘super-sleuths identify’ mole as Red Devils ‘know who’s to blame’ for team leaks
His job has been made harder by team news being leaked to the press before they play important matches, including the starting XI for their clash with Man City – the only game they’ve won in this recent horror run – which was leaked the night before Amad Diallo proved to be the hero at the Etihad.
Man Utd boss Amorim was unhappy that the team news had been linked, he commented: “I know that story, I think it is impossible to fix, you have a lot of people in the club, the players talk with agents, it is not a good thing.”
And The Sun claimed that Man Utd ‘launched an investigation into which player is leaking team news information’ and Amad Diallo and Garnacho – who was left out of the United squad on derby day – were ‘quizzed by new boss Ruben Amorim as to whether they are responsible’.
The report added:
‘Garnacho’s brother Roberto had been accused on social media of being one source.
‘Team news has leaked in the past when Alejandro has been left out.
‘Roberto denied last week that he is the mole.’
The Sun continued:
‘Amorim is satisfied neither Amad or Garnacho are involved directly in the leaking.’
‘The recent team leaks at Manchester United certainly caught the imagination of the players, who had their own ideas about who the mole was.‘While head coach Ruben Amorim tried to play down the situation that had been brewing behind the scenes at Old Trafford, his players had turned into super-sleuths in an effort to identify the culprit.‘Indeed, Mail Sport has been contacted by a number of representatives of players, following conversations with their clients, claiming to know who is to blame.’