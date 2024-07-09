Man Utd have ‘superior’ offer accepted as they push for Branthwaite alternative to reject Real Madrid

Man Utd have had a €50m bid accepted for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro as the Red Devils look to beat Real Madrid to his signature, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign two new centre-backs in the summer transfer window as INEOS look to give Erik ten Hag the tools to improve his side’s defensive record.

Man Utd had the joint-fifth best defensive record in the Premier League last term but if they want to secure a top-four finish next season they will need to be much better.

Ten Hag struggled to get a consistent defence on the pitch last term because of his side’s injury problems and the Dutchman is hoping to provide a consistent partner for Lisandro Martinez.

Man Utd look set to sign Matthijs De Ligt from Bayern Munich soon after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Netherlands international.

The Athletic gave an update on Tuesday:

‘Matthijs de Ligt of Bayern Munich is still the likeliest addition in the centre of defence, despite United’s interest in Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Lille’s Leny Yoro. United have made an improved £45million plus £5m in add-ons offer for Branthwaite, but the offer falls far below Everton’s valuation of the England international and is firmly expected to be rejected. ‘De Ligt is viewed as a replacement for Raphael Varane, who left as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract. ‘United remain in club-to-club talks for De Ligt with Bayern, which were initiated last week. Negotiations over the 24-year-old’s personal terms are not expected to provide an obstacle.

And it seems, after Man Utd had an offer for Jarrad Branthwaite turned down by Everton on Tuesday, that they have now turned their attention to Lille centre-back Yoro.

French journalist Nabil Djellit was the first to break the news that Man Utd have now had a bid ‘accepted’ by Lille for Yoro but that the Red Devils have work to convince the young defender to forget about Real Madrid.

Djellit wrote on X: ‘Info: Manchester United have made a written offer for Lenny Yoro of 50M € and bonuses. Accepted by Lille. It is clearly superior to Real Madrid’s proposal, far from having finalized the deal. The player’s priority remains Real but Manchester United pushes #Mercato.’

While Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna claims that Real Madrid have only offered a €20m package so far, which is around €40m less than the deal put forward by Man Utd.

Aouna wrote on X: “Real Madrid has so far only made one official offer to Lille for Yoro: 20M € Real, confident, has the player’s agreement and wants to take its time to complete the file. Manchester United sent a proposal of around 60M € including bonus to Lille PSG and Liverpool have not sent an official offer.”