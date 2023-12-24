Man Utd Supporters Trust ‘puzzle’ at Ratcliffe being handed control and demand explanation

Manchester United Supporters Trust have demanded an explanation on how the “very core business” of the club can be handed to to a minority shareholder, and how the relationship with the owners will work.

After a 13-month process of seeking new ownership, the Glazer family – current majority owners of Manchester United – have announced the decision to sell 25 per cent to Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The businessman and CEO of INEOS initially wanted to take full control, but his bid – while over the asking price – was not deemed to be enough.

As such, he revised it to a 25 per cent bid, and it’s now been announced that not only will that stake be sold to him, but that he’ll also take control of footballing operations.

The club’s supporters trust are demanding an explanation of how the owners can give control of the business to a minority owner, and how that will feasibly work.

“During 18 years of debt, decay and mismanagement, Manchester United fans have loudly and consistently called for change at our Club. When the so-called Strategic Review was announced nearly a year ago, it finally appeared that the sale of the club was on the horizon, potentially bringing the new investment and new direction MUFC so clearly needs,” the statement reads.

“Against that backdrop, fans have very mixed feelings today. We welcome the investment from a boyhood red, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS company, but many will wish his ownership stake was greater than the initially rumoured 25%.

“We note the statements that he and his team will control sporting activities, yet puzzle how any organisation can put its very core business in the hands of a minority shareholder, and how that meaningfully works in practice.

“It is now incumbent on the Club’s owners and management to properly explain how this new structure will work, where the new investment will be directed and how it will benefit the team on the field.

“As the Supporters Trust, we expect to have discussions with the Club management and the INEOS team in the near future to understand their plans, and to put to them the very many questions fans have today.

“Today might – just might – be a step forward for Manchester United after some very difficult years. But with the Glazers still in charge, people should understand that United fans will remain sceptical and wait for the proof in the pudding.”

Indeed, it’s been suggested the Glazers are accepting that the job they have done, no matter what they have tried, has not been good enough, so they’re passing the responsibility off to someone else. As such, it will be interesting to hear their response, if one is issued.

