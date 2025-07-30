Manchester United could reportedly turn to Premier League rivals Newcastle United for a ‘No.1 target’ after Fabrizio Romano’s update on a completed deal.

This has been a frustrating window for the Red Devils as they have only made three signings, landing Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon for around £130m combined.

The lack of outgoings are limiting United’s transfer plans as they are struggling to offload Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Man Utd need to get a wriggle on as they still need to make several key signings after suffering a dire season in 2024/25, finishing 15th in the Premier League and failing to win a trophy.

United’s current priorities are a new striker and goalkeeper, though Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that they are refusing to “spend money” on more than one player.

Romano explained: “For Emi Martinez, the idea was to discuss a swap deal with Aston Villa.

“They don’t want to spend fresh money but instead save the money for a striker. At the moment, club-to-club talks haven’t started and Man Utd haven’t approached Villa. It’s not an easy topic.

“Man Utd know that Dibu Martinez is keen on a move to them. But it depends on what they want to do and, financially, what they can do.

“Outgoings are very important for Man Utd after spending money on Matheus Cunha and Mbeumo.”

This could see Man Utd look to Newcastle United for a solution as Nick Pope could become available once Aaron Ramsdale’s move to St James’ Park is completed.

On Tuesday evening, Romano gave Ramsdale to Newcastle the ‘here we go’ treatment. He tweeted: ‘Aaron Ramsdale to Newcastle, here we go! Deal in place with Southampton for the goalkeeper. Buy option clause also included in the deal.

‘Heavy loan fee and salary covered by #NUFC, as @David_Ornsteinm reports. Ramsdale will travel for medical later this week.’

TalkSPORT, meanwhile, say ‘Pope could emerge as a target for Manchester United’ once Ramsdale to Newcastle is completed.

Pope is mooted as a potential 'No.1 target' for Man Utd as he would 'fit the profile'.