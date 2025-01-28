Man Utd make ‘surprise offer’ in Amorim ‘masterstroke’ that ‘ruins’ Barcelona, Real Madrid plans

Man Utd could ‘ruin’ the transfer plans of Barcelona and Real Madrid by triggering a clause in one player’s contract, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with their fortunate 1-0 win over Fulham on Sunday moving them up one place to 12th in the table.

Man Utd have only won eight of their 23 Premier League matches this term and Ruben Amorim has been feeling the pressure in recent weeks.

Amorim reportedly broke a television in the Red Devils dressing room in a ‘furious’ rant at the players after their loss to Brighton, while he came out in an interview and called his squad “maybe the worst team in the history” of Man Utd.

The Man Utd boss has also taken a strict stance on players who don’t give their all in training with Amorim making an example of Marcus Rashford by omitting him from all but one squad since their Europa League clash against Viktoria Plzen in mid-December.

And Amorim admitted on Sunday that he would rather play his goalkeeping coach over Rashford if he continues to give less than 100 per cent in training sessions.

The new Man Utd head coach is looking to bring in players who can thrive in his 3-4-3 system and feel comfortable with his playing style and philosophy.

And reports in Spain claim that Amorim is about to pull off a ‘masterstroke’ with a ‘surprise offer’ for Benfica wing-back Alvaro Carreras that ‘ruins’ the transfer plans of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

If the deal to Man Utd is confirmed, it ‘would leave the two Spanish giants without one of the jewels they have on their agenda for the future’.

Man Utd are said to be ‘keen to exploit’ a ‘contractual detail’ that they inserted into his agreement at Benfica with the Red Devils retaining a buy-back option worth around €20m.

Amorim ‘believes that Carreras would fit perfectly into his tactical scheme, and his arrival would be a key reinforcement’, while Barcelona and Real Madrid will be ‘forced to look for alternatives’.

The report adds that the ‘next few days will be decisive in confirming whether the young Spanish full-back becomes the new bet’ at Man Utd.

Especially as it seems like Man Utd are edging ever closer to a deal for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming more talks today.

While a join report from Gianluca di Marzio and Melissa Reddy claims Man Utd and Lecce are just ironing out the final details of a potential transfer.

The duo wrote on Sky Sports: ‘Manchester United and Lecce are finalising the last details of payment terms for Patrick Dorgu on a deal worth £25m (€30m) + £5.9m (€7.5m) in add-ons.

‘Dorgu’s strong desire to join United has made the club optimistic a deal can be struck this week.

‘Meanwhile, talks are continuing between Napoli and Manchester United over Alejandro Garnacho.’