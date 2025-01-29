According to reports, Marcus Rashford has been ‘left with one transfer option’ to leave Premier League giants Manchester United this month.

At the end of 2024, Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd as the wantaway forward is “ready” for a new challenge.

United has been looking to offload several talents this month to raise funds for a major rebuild, and Rashford would have been a useful pure-profit sale.

However, the Red Devils have struggled to find Rashford a new club as he’s been heavily criticised for his poor performances and attitude over the past 18 months.

FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with Rashford. Still, he’s at risk of being left out on the sidelines for a few months as his huge salary is another stumbling block.

A new report from The Independent claims Rashford has been ‘left with one transfer option’ if he’s to depart United this month. It’s also noted that a ‘suitable move has yet to present itself and only Juventus looks like a possible option this January’.

Rashford’s ‘demands’ have limited his options and it is also noted that there is ‘little interest’ from Tottenham Hotspur.

‘The club have fielded a number of informal enquiries for the forward since he announced he was open to leaving in December, but Rashford wants to ensure any move is one that fits his preferences. ‘That involves the chance to compete for trophies this season, while also at a level high enough to persuade England manager Thomas Tuchel that he should be brought back into the international fold. Rashford’s demands have essentially ensured only two options are currently being considered: Juventus, on loan until the end of the season, and Barcelona as a permanent move in the future.

‘The Catalan club have long been Rashford’s ideal destination, with interest going back to 2018, but Spain’s financial rules mean they cannot do any deal in this window without considerable sales. ‘Rashford is known to have little interest in the English suitors so far like Tottenham and West Ham. While Borussia Dortmund had seemed like a viable option, especially given former teammate Jadon Sancho’s success there on loan, the prospect of a deal was way off.’

The report has also revealed Rashford’s reaction to Ruben Amorim brutally saying he’d rather select his goalkeeper coach than the forward.