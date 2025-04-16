Man Utd make ‘surprising decision’ to slash price for Amorim starter with INEOS ‘determined to cash in’

Man Utd co-owners INEOS have lowered their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Red Devils are having a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th as they head into their final six matches of the campaign.

Amorim’s outfit will go down as the worst side to play in the Premier League for Man Utd with the Red Devils currently on 38 points.

There are concerns as to how anything will get better next season as Man Utd could find it hard to raise the funds to make the improvements needed to give Amorim the tools to turn things around.

However, there have been rumours that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are willing to entertain offers for Garnacho and his Man Utd team-mate Kobbie Mainoo.

Although they are two of their more talented players, there is a feeling that the Man Utd board see them as potentially expendable if they can use the cash to improve the current squad.

Paul Scholes predicts the duo will be sold, he said earlier this month: “It has to be a major concern. Where’s the money coming from for new signings? We saw those interviews with Sir Jim and they didn’t make good reading.

“It doesn’t look like Ruben Amorim will get a war chest to go to war with. It doesn’t feel like that.

“I get the impression, and I could be wrong, but I think they might sell the two young players. I think they might sell Mainoo and Garnacho.

“Maybe they sell them this summer. The Mainoo one would hurt. They both would. Garnacho came later but Mainoo has been at the club since he was a kid.

“He had a brilliant season last year and it makes the academy system look bad if a player like him can’t make it and they have to sell him.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

👉 Thierry Henry ‘bullied’ Man Utd kid in ’embarrassing’ Sky Sports segment

👉 Liverpool man who *must* leave, multiple Man Utd targets in Premier League transfer target XI

“I hope I’m wrong, I hope they don’t do that, but the noises I hear, it is a big concern.”

Garnacho was out of favour at Old Trafford under Amorim but the Argentina international is now firmly in the Portuguese head coach’s plans and has started the last eight matches in all competitions.

But Spanish website Fichajes insists that Man Utd have made a ‘surprising decision in the final stretch of the season’ to ‘lower’ their asking price for Garnacho to just €40m (£34m).

The report adds:

‘This is a significant reduction from the price tag that was being floated a few months ago, and it opens the door to a possible exit for the young Argentine talent. ‘The Old Trafford board seems determined to cash in on the winger, who would not fit into the plans of Rubén Amorim, the manager strongly tipped to take over the team.’

There are three clubs interested in signing the Man Utd winger, the report explains: