Man Utd: Sutton blasts ‘deluded’ Ten Hag as ‘biggest concern’ is raised; fans should ‘question’ manager

Chris Sutton has branded Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag “deluded” for trying to put a positive spin on poor performances this season.

The Red Devils had a positive first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman guiding the club to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But Man Utd have failed to build on his promising first campaign with the Red Devils crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage and struggling to find consistency in the Premier League.

In February. Man Utd won four Premier League games on the bounce for the first time this season to give fans hope for the rest of the campaign – but Ten Hag’s side couldn’t keep up their good results and have now last their last two league matches to Fulham and arch-rivals Man City.

Jamie Carragher pointed out that their good run of form was unsustainable because their “underlying numbers have been really poor” but Ten Hag hit back at the ‘very subjective’ Liverpool legend.

Ten Hag has consistently defended his side even when most people can see that they have performed badly and now former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has labelled him “deluded” for his comments after the Manchester derby.

Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “Erik ten Hag is deluded. I think Man United have done a full circle under him.

“His first Manchester derby they lost 6-3 and I predicted a cricket score that day and I went for that again yesterday. Man City are so far ahead of Man United (but) the biggest concern – and I appreciate managers have to put a positive spin on things – is listening to Ten Hag saying things like ‘we are progressing, that was a good performance.’

“If I was a Man United fan I would really be questioning what the manager is saying and the way the team are playing. The truth is I don’t think anyone sees a future for Erik ten Hag (at United) beyond this season.”

When asked if their 3-1 defeat against Man City on Sunday was a reminder of the gap between the sides, Ten Hag said: “No I don’t think so, absolutely not.

“We have many problems now in injuries and still we had an opportunity. A very small margin.

“We could have scored the second goal. We could have scored the second goal in a debatable moment and in the second debatable moment.

“You see it is not that big. When we have everyone on board we can be really competitive and also we showed for instance in the [FA Cup] final against them when it can be really close.

“But don’t forget this, City is, at the moment the best team in the world.”