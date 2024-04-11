Man Utd: Pundit insists ‘high-class’ Prem manager should replace Ten Hag, not De Zerbi

Chris Sutton reckons Aston Villa boss Unai Emery should be higher than Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s list to replace Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

De Zerbi is one of the names in the frame with Ten Hag under increasing pressure at Old Trafford.

Unai Emery to Man Utd?

The Red Devils have been extremely inconsistent this term and are looking very unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

Several big names are being linked with a move to Old Trafford. Thomas Tuchel is one name being frequently brought up after he announced his decision to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

De Zerbi is another coach Ratcliffe reportedly likes but if United are going to shop in the Premier League for a new manager, Sutton thinks they should look at Emery at Aston Villa.

READ MORE: Premier League sack race: Ten Hag back in top spot but everyone seems safe for now

Emery has had some big jobs during his career, including at Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, but seems to do better at Europa League-level clubs like Villa and Villarreal.

Mulling over the idea of Emery getting another top job and replacing Ten Hag this summer, Sutton said on the It’s All Kicking Off podcast: “It wouldn’t surprise me. What happened at Arsenal I don’t think people can hold it against him forever.

“You look at the job he has done and managed big clubs before, PSG – he won the title in France. He has won four Europa Leagues.

“You are talking about a high-class, high-quality manager who has gone in at Villa and taken them to the next level.

“In footballing circles, in the higher echelons, I am pretty sure he will be highly respected.

“De Zerbi is in the frame. De Zerbi has done a brilliant job at Brighton but if you look at track records, and De Zerbi is of course younger than Emery, Emery has won more than De Zerbi, so why should De Zerbi get the nod over Emery?

“There’s a great debate to be had,” he concluded.

READ NEXT: Latest UEFA standings: Premier League on track for extra UCL spot by barest of margins