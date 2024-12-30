Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has hit out at Man Utd duo Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir over recent performances under Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils are going through a terrible run of form with Amorim’s side losing their last three games in all competitions and have now won just four of their last ten fixtures.

It’s a blow for supporters predicting that Amorim would oversee an immediate turnaround in results and performances with similar inconsistency being shown to Erik ten Hag’s recent reign.

Man Utd face Newcastle on Monday evening with Eddie Howe’s side on a brilliant run of form that has seen them win their last four matches in all competitions.

Newcastle will go fifth in the Premier League table with a win, while Man Utd could climb from 14th to 11th with three points, and Sutton reckons the Red Devils are likely to lose to the Magpies on Monday.

Sutton also criticised Onana and Bayindir’s recent displays in net for Man Utd that saw them each concede a goal direct from a corner.

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton told BBC Sport: “I am not concerned about Amorim getting the sack but it really does not help when your goalkeeper keeps on conceding goals direct from a corner – that is under-12s stuff.

“I remember it happening when I was watching my son play when he was about 15 and he got done off a corner. I told him you would never see it happen to a professional goalkeeper, but it has happened twice in two weeks to Manchester United – first to Altay Bayindir and then Andre Onana. You could not make it up.

“Their fans give me so much stick on social media whenever I say they will lose that it must have got to me a bit – I have become a bit of a chicken and have put them down to get a draw when my gut feeling has been for them to lose.

“That has got to stop, because they are rubbish. That is not on Amorim because we will judge him when he has a chance to bring in his own players but, for now, we have to see them for what they are, which is a really poor side.”

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara reckons Man Utd were playing better under caretaker manager Ruud van Nistelrooy than they are under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

O’Hara told Grosvenor Sport: “Manchester United for me are an absolute disgrace. They’ve brought in a new manager in Ruben Amorim but absolutely nothing’s changed – they were arguably better under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come in, given it large about bringing back the glory years at the club, but it seems he’s been focussed on being a penny pincher and trying to save money on stewards and staff lunches. They’re Manchester United – they’re meant to be the biggest club in the world. Ratcliffe has arguably embarrassed himself and it’s set such a poor foundation for Amorim to come into.

“You honestly may as well still have the Glazers in charge – at least they tried to spend a bit of money! Ratcliffe is paying Anthony £300k a week yet he’s penny pinching off staff and other areas in the club – it’s an absolute joke and it’s just not Manchester United for me.”