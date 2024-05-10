Man Utd fans told to ‘stop living in the past’ as Sutton makes bold Arsenal match prediction

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has told Man Utd supporters to “stop living in the past” ahead of their crucial clash with Arsenal on Sunday.

The Red Devils are in terrible form with just one victory in their last seven Premier League matches, including a 4-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Monday night.

That defeat to the Eagles has seen pressure pile on Erik ten Hag with Man Utd eighth in the Premier League and their FA Cup final against Man City later this month their only chance of some success this season.

Arsenal arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday looking to maintain their four-match winning run in the Premier League and maintain their place at the top of the table.

And Sutton thinks Arsenal “should wipe the floor” with Man Utd over the weekend and insists the Red Devils need Bruno Fernandes back fit to stand any kind of chance.

“Manchester United fans need to stop living in the past and pretending we are still in the Sir Alex Ferguson era,” Sutton told BBC Sport.

“My favourite team of the Premier League era was Ferguson’s Treble-wining side of 1999, so for everyone who thinks I dislike United, I don’t.

“They were also the best team the Premier League has ever seen but, while they were brilliant then, they are not anymore.

“Their manager Erik ten Hag is off at the end of the season, I’m convinced of that, and Arsenal should wipe the floor with them at Old Trafford.

“The only question is whether the Gunners turn up but even if they are below their best, this could end up being a cricket score.

“I’ve got to say that while I’ve been critical of Bruno Fernandes in regards to the Manchester United captaincy, they missed him badly against Palace.

“United really need Fernandes back for this game but, even if he is fit, the only way they can win is by defending in numbers and taking whatever chances they get on the counter-attack.

“They will also need Arsenal to not quite be at it but, with what is at stake, I think the opposite will apply. I am expecting the Gunners to win easily, 5-1.”

‘I consider Arsenal are too strong at the moment’

And former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas agrees with Sutton with the Spaniard claiming the Gunners will be “too strong for them” on Sunday.

“I consider it a big game, Arsenal v United, United v Arsenal, they have always been special games,” Fabregas said on the Planet Premier League podcast.

“It’s true, United at the moment are not at the level that they were in the past, we can all agree with that. I can see Arsenal being too strong for them at the moment.

“I do think Arsenal play by memory, they are confident, they believe, they have the experience. They have grown over the last year, they improve, so I do think Arsenal will win that game comfortably.

“I will not say easily because United is United and the history, at the end of the day, the badge on the chest, we need to respect that and Old Trafford is Old Trafford.

“But again, I consider Arsenal are too strong at the moment.”