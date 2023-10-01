Pundit criticises ‘uncomfortable’ Man Utd player as Scholes’ son slams ‘useless c**ts’

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton claims Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat looked like “a fish out of water” .

The Red Devils have now suffered their worst start to a Premier League season after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Not since the 1989-90 campaign, when Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly one game away from the sack, have Man Utd lost four of their first seven league fixtures.

But Joachim Andersen’s first-half goal for Palace inflicted the same fate on the current crop, which left the Old Trafford faithful booing at the end.

Andersen’s brilliant goal – a sweet first-time finish at the back post from an Eberechi Eze set-piece – proved enough for Palace to earn revenge for their Carabao Cup defeat at Old Trafford earlier in the week.

And former Blackburn Rovers and Chelsea striker Sutton picked out midfielder Amrabat – who was playing out of position at left-back – for criticism with Sutton suggesting the Morocco international looked uncomfortable.

Sutton said on BBC Radio Five Live: “Given away a free kick, being driven back towards his own goal by Ayew and he palms it, a keeper would be proud of that.He’s not looked comfortable in that left back position today, like a fish out of water.”

Some supporters chose to clap Man Utd off at full-time, despite their poor performance, which Paul Scholes’ son took exception to.

Arron Scholes, son of the Man Utd legend, wrote on X: “Who the f*** is clapping those useless c**** off’.”

But a large part of the crowd were unhappy with their display against Palace and when asked if he understood their frustration, Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag said: “I understand, when we play home or away and we play Crystal Palace we have to win – with all respect.

“I know every game in the Premier League is difficult and you have to play your best, but I understand fans are expecting a win and we didn’t win and we lost.

“Of course it is a concern, we have to be more consistent, this is not the demand for Man Utd. The demand is we get a row of wins and get into a series. We have to do better than now.

“I can give you reasons but you will explain it as an excuse and there are no excuses, we have to win.”

Ten Hag added: “We lost two games in a row in the Premier League but I wouldn’t set that conclusion, but we have to do better, and that is definitely the case.

“We have to show it in our body language that Old Trafford is a fortress and you can’t get anything here and the only way you can go away is with a loss. We have to do better here.”