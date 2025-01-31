Man Utd played with ‘swagger’ for full 27 minutes as Europa loses ‘integrity’

A Mailbox that hardly mentions Marcus Rashford; a lot have been trashed. Let’s concentrate on the Man Utd football…

That 27 minutes from Man Utd…

I know it’s just the Europa League, but that second half before Casemiro came on was probably the best I have seen Man United play in years.

The play was quick and decisive. We played with the swagger of a, dare I say it, top-class football team.

Side note, Kobbie Mainoo is class man. Under no circumstances should the executives consider any offer for this kid.

Lastly, Garnacho is so much more effective when we play at a quicker speed.

I really hope Amorin is backed in the summer. I was energized by that second half.

Manc in SA

But did Ruben change his formation?

Of course Ruben won’t change. Can’t change. Will never change. We’ve seen the dross he’s smeared onto a very average Man United club. 3 at the back. Yesterday. Today. And Always.

Is it just me, but didn’t two centre backs, with two wing backs look a lot like something that wasn’t 3 at the back? And is it just me, or did United finally open up and play with two wingers when Amad and Garnacho came on in the second half? You know, the half when they scored 2 of the 2 goals that they scored yesterday.

Asking for a friend.

Prince MNC, Muskoka, Canada

Europa League a joke though…

Ahhhh, last night’s results perfectly illustrated the issue with the new Europa League format—both Manchester United and Tottenham, despite underwhelming seasons, have managed to reach the final eight after dispatching FC FCSB and Elfsborg with relative ease.

The revamped system seems to reward teams that have underperformed domestically (I see you Rangers), giving them a safety net rather than a real challenge. The competition, which once had a distinct identity, now feels increasingly like a second chance for struggling elite clubs rather than a proving ground for genuine European contenders.

Surely, a tournament designed to showcase merit and competitiveness should not allow big-name clubs to coast through the latter stages. If this is the direction the Europa League is headed, then the integrity of the competition is at risk.

Is this really the best format for the tournament?

PS: Some thoughts before the weekend:

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool – This has to be the game of the weekend! Lord knows I’m not looking forward to the Arsenal vs. Manchester City match and the conspiracy theories that are likely to arise when Arsenal receives a red card and Omar Marmoush scores the winning goal for Manchester City.

Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace – With the manager needing Rashford’s pace (despite his mind and body seemingly in another team), Amorim can only hope Amad’s spark and speed will carry Manchester United through.

Chelsea v. West Ham – Maresca is going to start Sanchez again, isn’t he? What’s that concept called? You know, the one about doing the same thing but expecting different results.

Gaptoothfreak87, Man. Utd., Somewhere on Earth

What can we expect from Dorgu?

So as United edge closer to their first signing for Amorim I’ve been having a look at Patrick Dorgu to see what we’re getting. I don’t watch Italian football and even if I did I doubt Lecce would be get much airtime so I’ve resorted to the ever reliable Youtube highlight reels, the professional amateurs analysing said highlights, and a few articles written on him.

Patrick Dorgu is 20 years old and is currently playing his second season in Serie A though last season was more a rotation/bench option and is now starting most games. He’s left footed and predominately a left back but has played at right back as well as decent minutes as a right winger. He has 3 goals and 1 assist in 21 league games this season.

From what I can gather he’s not a particularly good defender, not bad but not notably good. Ok with tackling but doesn’t have the natural instinct for defending. Nor is he a prolific or very accurate passer. There are some club specific causes for that but we shouldn’t be expecting an elite standard of possession or control from the lad.

What he seems to be very good at is running with the ball and threatening the box with runs, dribbling, and crosses. He’s also a big lad, over 6 foot and well built so does well in the air and is physical enough to outmuscle the wingers and full backs he’ll be facing in duels.

As he’s likely to be the left wing back from Amorim he does appear to be far more of an attacking weapon than a defender and I’d expect to see him in the opposition box as much as his own. His height will give the centre backs a long pass option and I imagine Yoro > Dorgu to be a fairly common occurrence. Mostly we’ll see him driving up the left wing with the ball and supporting counter attacks.

At only 20 he’s unsurprisingly still a raw talent with plenty of room and time for development so we shouldn’t expect too much but with his attacking threat and physicality he should certainly be a better option than Dalot at LWB in most games. Carrying the ball through transition seems to be quite important to Amorim’s system so I’m confident he’ll make good use of him at least.

It’s also worth noting that Dorgu represents a transfer which fits a budget rather than an ideal candidate. £25m is fairly low as United transfer fees go but it’s still not cheap. Hopefully we’ll look back on this in a few years time as being very good value but had United been better off financially I’m sure Dorgu would have been the 4th or 5th option for this position.

Dave, Manchester

Man Utd, meet Chelsea…

When constructing an email with an idea such as this you are struck with the almost certain reality that the people in charge of Prem clubs have infinitely more nous and insight than us mere mortals have. Yet we have seen countless examples of clubs and managers not seeing what is in front of their faces.

ManYoo have a very large problem called Marcus Rashford (amongst others) and Chelsea have the same in a certain Ben Chilwell (remember him and yes amongst others for my club also).

Now ManYoo are in the process of signing the Lecce left back whilst pleading poverty. They are also looking to offload Rashford and his absurd wages whilst the manager tells the media he’d rather pick a pensioner.

Chelsea under Maresca have deemed that last season’s vice captain who started back to back 90 minutes for England no less, just under a year ago is entirely surplus. His crime? He’s a left footed left back. Chelsea continue in the meantime to flutter eyelashes at various inconsistent young wingers. Great stuff.

Both clubs appear in a hopeless situation paying over a combined half a million quid a week for two seasoned England internationals proven in the Prem. Granted, much of Rashford’s problems seem to be of his own making but fit and firing, he’s some player.

Given both clubs are currently destroying the value of their own assets and both are in the market for that exact type of player the other club has, wouldn’t an end of season loan (with an offset say on respective wages) offer both clubs and players a solution?

At worst it goes badly and the players return to their clubs (no change there), or it goes well and they become a far more attractive transfer proposition for potential clubs. The current situation of both players is a criminal waste of money and talent.

It’s good to talk, and to maybe use some common sense.

Steven McBain, Singapore

A lot of words from somebody who seems to think you have been waiting for this update…

As we sit here at the end of January 2025, the Premier League season has delivered plenty of entertainment, surprises, and a healthy dose of chaos. Let’s dissect the state of play because, frankly, some of you need a reality check.

Liverpool: Quietly Dominant under Arne Slot

Liverpool sit six points clear at the top with a game in hand over Arsenal. Arne Slot has picked up where Klopp left off, albeit with fewer hugs and more ruthless efficiency. They aren’t blowing teams away with the flamboyance of yesteryear, but they’re dispatching opponents like a well-oiled machine. It’s almost boring how competent they are, which is surely a devastating insult for a fanbase that feeds on drama.

Arsenal: Close, but Not Quite There (Again)

Speaking of drama, Arsenal fans are still out here celebrating like it’s their year, despite sitting firmly in second place. Sure, Arteta’s boys are “in the race,” but six points behind in January with Liverpool having a game in hand doesn’t scream title charge. Let’s not pretend they haven’t been here before, only to falter when it matters most. Good effort though, lads. Maybe next year?

Nottingham Forest: Party’s Over?

Oh, Nottingham Forest. Sitting pretty in the top four, looking every bit like a team punching above their weight… until they stopped punching entirely. Conceding seven goals and scoring none in your last three halves of football is less “European dream” and more “Championship flashbacks.” They nearly blew a 3-0 halftime lead to Southampton, the literal worst team in the league, before imploding completely in a 5-0 hammering by Bournemouth. A team that’s starting to look like they have one hand on the “most fun underdog” trophy. But hey, the Forest fans should still enjoy the ride while it lasts—it’s not every day you get to be embarrassed in Europe next season.

Bournemouth: The Surprise Surge

Speaking of Bournemouth, hats off to Andoni Iraola. Smashing Newcastle 4-1 and then dismantling Forest 5-0 is no small feat. They’re playing with swagger, and frankly, I’m struggling to make fun of them. Keep it up, lads. You’re the rare feel-good story this season.

Tottenham: Relegation Battle Royale

Now let’s talk about the real comedy club: Tottenham Hotspur. Ange Postecoglou’s honeymoon phase is well and truly over, and Spurs find themselves battling for their Premier League lives. I’ll give Ange credit; he’s got the team playing entertaining football. Unfortunately, that’s mostly entertaining for the opposition.

Imagine this: Spurs relegated but still winning the Europa League. It’s hilarious to think they could be lining up against Real Madrid in the Champions League while taking the coach to Plymouth the following weekend. Someone needs to call UEFA and ask—can a Championship team really play in the Champions League? What a legacy that would be. But honestly, Ange should stay. I get the feeling he will at least win something with Spurs while remaining mediocre in the league.

Chelsea: Spending Big, Doing… Okay?

Chelsea, to their credit, are just one point off fourth. But for a club that’s spent enough to buy a small country, you’d expect more than meh. Their squad is so overstuffed it’s rumoured Todd Boehly is pitching a reality show just to keep track of them all. Working title: Transfer Island. Still, at least they’re not Spurs.

A brief shoutout to Southampton for clinging to the bottom of the table like it’s their birthright. One win all season. One.

The Rest of the Circus

Newcastle’s long winning streak was obliterated by Bournemouth. Villa is chugging along nicely in Europe contention, and Fulham continues to hold their own with surprising resilience, even after selling Mitrović and Palinha. Meanwhile, Manchester United is… wait, I’ve already wasted too much breath on them this month.

As ever, the Premier League never fails to entertain. Whether it’s the title race, the battle for European spots, or the pure comedy of Spurs in a relegation scrap, there’s plenty to keep us all glued to our screens.

Charly Knickham (Rooting for Spurs to win the Europa and get relegated.)

Thumbs up for Champions League format

Count me as someone who thinks the new Champions League format is a significant improvement.

It helps that, without a European club to support, I’ve never taken the Champions League seriously. It’s a competition created by the rich for the rich, with the intent of making the rich richer. And that anthem.

But even though the new format was created to make the rich rich rich even rich rich richer, it’s much better for the lesser teams in the competition. First, there are more places in the knockouts. Second, the lesser teams play roughly the same strength of schedule as the rich guys. They’re no longer hampered by the initial seeding. That’s a big change for the better.

Lastly, the 18-games-at-once final day is brilliant. I followed it watching an app that changes the table in real time. Teams were shuttling back and forth every minute, and it was hilarious. You couldn’t keep track of everything, which made it even better, especially because for many teams it was irrelevant, and for many others just a blind seeding. Chaos for the sake of chaos: the exact antithesis of what the Champions League stands for.

I still don’t take it seriously. But in important ways the competition is fairer, and at the business end it’s much more entertaining. Thumbs up.

Peter G, Pennsylvania, USA (same goes for the Europa League and Conference League)

From a Toon perspective…

Having watched Newcastle’s first Champions League adventure in years end in failure, I had a few thoughts on this year’s format which Newcastle just missed out on (by timing, not last season’s points obviously).

First off, congratulations to Aston Villa, they came into the competition for the first time in a long time without strong seeding and performed exceptionally well. Emery’s European experience paid great dividends, in comparison to Eddie Howe who was definitely trying to learn on the job, although injuries to key players certainly didn’t help.

The one thing I haven’t heard much of in the debate about the new format is the old Group of Death tm. Newcastle got an absolute stinker of a draw last season having to deal with European heavyweights PSG, Dortmund and AC Milan, as much of a group of death as you could hope for. Replacing PSG with The Spanish Champions would be the only way to make it much worse in terms of pedigree. The new format doesn’t really have the scope for a Group of Death anymore. I read elsewhere that Celtic had theoretically got the easiest group, based on their seeding I assume, but the chances of getting 8 really difficult teams to play compared to getting 3 difficult teams is miniscule.

With that in mind, I am a bit jealous that Newcastle missed out on the new format. With the aforementioned injuries and learning curve I doubt they would have performed nearly as well as Villa, but they certainly would have had a shot at sneaking into that top 24, with the extra 2 ties being seen then as a bonus rather than a curse. 8 or 10 games instead of 6 would have made a big difference to the money earned and experience gained.

I do think it’ll take a couple of seasons to really be able to evaluate the new format as I wouldn’t be surprised if a few big teams were a little complacent about their chances of landing in the top 8. I expect they’ll take things a bit more seriously next time around. I really hope Newcastle are in it to take them on.

Derek from Dundalk