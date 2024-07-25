Man Utd now ‘discussing’ swap deal for Inter star; claims staff are ‘shocked, upset and angry’ at INEOS

Man Utd could look to swap Aaron Wan-Bissaka for Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries as they are set to lose out on Noussair Mazraoui, according to reports.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein insists that Bayern Munich full-back Mazraoui is ‘closing in’ on a deal to West Ham, while Man Utd ‘retain an interest’.

Ornstein adds that the Hammers ‘have club and player agreements for the Morocco international in place, with the proposed transfer advanced but not yet done,’ while any deal to Man Utd ‘would require Aaron Wan-Bissaka to depart’.

The former Crystal Palace right-back has snubbed West Ham and ‘favours a move’ to Serie A giants Inter Milan, while the Athletic journalist adds:

‘An idea that would see Wan-Bissaka go to Inter and Denzel Dumfries join Manchester United is being discussed by intermediaries, although that possible switch is not advanced as things stand.’

Man Utd are also in the market for a new left-back and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insists that the Red Devils have not made “any approach” for former Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I’ve been saying for several months now that Manchester United want to sign a new left-back – Tyrell Malacia is back now but still not fit, while Luke Shaw has often had problems with injuries, so Man United still need some more cover there and there have been rumours about Marcos Alonso, the former Chelsea player who is available on a free after leaving Barcelona.

“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, but I’m told that, as of today, Alonso’s camp has not received any approach from Manchester United. As of today, there are no talks or negotiations, but of course let’s see what happens because we know things can happen quickly with free agents as you can close the deal in one day because you don’t need to negotiate club-to-club.

“Sergio Reguilon spent the first half of last season on loan at Man United, but as of today I’m told there is nothing advanced between Tottenham and United over Reguilon returning to Old Trafford. But in general, Reguilon was very happy at United, so if they came back for him he’d be very keen on the move – he loved his short time at the club, he was very happy with the club and the tactical ideas, but again, as of now there have been no contacts over this move.

“So, United will look at left-backs, even if for now the priority is on different positions, but once they decide what left-back they want, I will let you know.”

Man Utd’s latest accounts confirmed plans, first reported early this month, for a redundancy programme which could lead to around 250 jobs being lost across the club.

It was expected that the redundancies would mainly effect non-football staff but reports have indicated that the potential departure of many long-serving academy coaches has caused uproar.

A report in the Daily Telegraph claims:

‘Manchester United’s academy staff have been left “shocked”, “upset” and in some cases “angry” at the news that several respected, long-serving coaches could lose their jobs in the cost-cutting drive at Old Trafford.’

The Daily Telegraph adds: