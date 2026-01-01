Man Utd could have the chance to do a swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee and a Roma player as the Serie A side look to speed up the transfer, according to reports.

The Red Devils signed Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5m in July 2024 as Erik ten Hag looked for attacking reinforcements.

However, Ten Hag left just months later and was replaced by Ruben Amorim with the Netherlands international struggling for game time in recent months.

Zirkzee was in and out the starting XI last season under Amorim but their summer reinforcements in attack have seen the Dutchman drop further down the pecking order at Man Utd.

If Man Utd can get another attacker in the building over the January transfer window, it seems likely that Zirkzee will be allowed to leave Old Trafford.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that Serie A side Roma are in negotiations over a loan with an obligation to buy Zirkzee from Man Utd.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd and Roma are negotiating a loan with an obligation to buy.

“What I’m told is that Man Utd will only approve this solution for Zirkzee to leave the club if they can get a replacement.

“So Man Utd have started exploring the market again after they failed to reach an agreement with Antoine Semenyo.

“They are back in the market for an attacking player, because in that case Joshua Zirkzee could leave the club and go to Roma.

“We know about the midfield, but keep an eye also on that topic about the forward situation, with Joshua Zirkzee, who could leave and join Roma.”

Zirkzee started the Red Devils’ last match and scored as Man Utd drew 1-1 against bottom side Wolves but the Netherlands international was taken off at half-time in an unexpected change.

And now AS Roma Live website claims that Man Utd could seal a ‘huge offer or swap deal’ with Roma for Ivory Coast international Evan Ndicka, who is currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

It is understood that Ndicka has ‘several admirers’ with the Red Devils one of them, and the Premier League giants are ‘ready to get serious’.

The report adds: ‘Manchester United have also included Ndicka’s name in their list of defensive targets for next season. The Red Devils have other priority targets in the position, but the Giallorossi’s number five is still on the rise, and some exploratory enquiries have also been conducted during talks with Roma for Joshua Zirkzee .

‘As mentioned, United are primarily looking ahead to June and it’s not out of the question that they could try to bring in Ndicka if Roma actually have to pay the Dutch striker’s buyout fee at the end of the season.’