According to reports, Manchester United have ‘tabled an offer’ for Liverpool target Yan Diomande, though a transfer hinges on one ‘huge’ condition.

The RB Leipzig sensation is being linked with several European giants as he is enjoying a breakout season for the Bundesliga outfit this term.

Manchester United are among those linked with Diomande, as they are said to be keen on further strengthening their attack this year.

In the summer, the Red Devils focused on overhauling their attack as they spent over £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Sesko has struggled, but Mbeumo and Cunha have made a huge impact as the club has swiftly become overly reliant on the two forwards.

READ: Big Weekend: Man United v Brighton, Thomas Frank, Chelsea, Gabriel Jesus, Saudi Clasico



Caught Offside has provided an update on Diomande’s situation, claiming Man Utd have already ‘tabled an offer’ for the RB Leipzig star.

However, the report has explained why a January move is unlikely as RB Leipzig insist on receiving 100 million euros (£86m) for their prized asset.

The report claims:

‘Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham from the Premier League, Bayern Munich in Germany, PSG in France and Barcelona in Spain are all “closely monitoring” the player. The market mood points to “summer, not January,” with Leipzig expected to keep the door shut until bids near the €100m mark arrive later in the year. ‘United have already moved forward, with reports suggesting talks over a five‑plus‑one‑year deal worth around €3.5m per season. Leipzig have allowed discussions despite their stance against a January sale. Still, the picture is clear: unless a huge bid lands now, Diomande’s future battle will be fought in the summer among Europe’s biggest clubs.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Six reasons why Keane wants PL manager to be Man Utd’s next permanent boss after Amorim

* ‘Favourite’ Enrique ‘close to joining’ Man Utd with Real Madrid star made his ‘priority’ target – report

* Man Utd: Romano reveals five ‘essential’ factors for INEOS to decide permanent Amorim replacement

Exits could raise funds for signings this season, with Bruno Fernandes linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League after he recently hit out at club chiefs.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Ruben Amorim played a “crucial” role in keeping Fernandes in the summer.

“On Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Amorim was crucial last summer in convincing him to stay when Saudi proposals arrived, including from Al-Hilal. Amorim pushed strongly for Bruno to remain part of the project,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“With Amorim leaving, it does not mean Bruno will leave. Not in January. His focus remains on Manchester United.

“In the summer, ahead of the World Cup, Saudi clubs will return, as they always do, but for now there is no change in Bruno’s position.”

He added: “On Xavi and Manchester United, I’m not aware of any talks or negotiations at this stage.

“Xavi would love to work in the Premier League one day and feels ready for a new chapter, but as of today there is nothing concrete with United.”