According to reports, Manchester United have ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

The Red Devils are coming off a positive summer transfer window as they spent over £200m to sign Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens.

Each of these signings have made a positive impact in recent weeks as Man Utd’s form has picked up, with Ruben Amorim‘s side winning three straight Premier League games against Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton.

Man Utd also managed to offload most of their unwanted assets to raise funds, with Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho securing moves elsewhere.

This has the Red Devils on track, but they still have work to do in the upcoming transfer windows, with their next priority being to sign a new No.6.

READ: Predicting where every PL boss will be in five years: Guardiola on the golf course…



In the summer, Man Utd tried and failed to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba as they were priced out of a move for the centre-midfielder, who is said to be rated at around £100m.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils will try again for Baleba next year, though they are also linked with several potential alternatives.

Wharton is another potential option and a report in Spain claims they have ‘shocked Real Madrid management’ by ‘taking the lead’ for the Palace star, who has emerged as their ‘top target’.

Man Utd are also said to be ‘working on an offer of 70 million euros (£61.5m)’ to sign Wharton next year.

The report claims:

‘Amorim isn’t content: his ambition is to make the midfield the epicentre of his tactical revolution, and Adam Wharton is emerging as the cornerstone of this new system. ‘In fact, the Red Devils’ sporting directors are already working on an offer close to €70 million, a figure difficult for Crystal Palace to refuse.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd submit request to PL rivals with INEOS ‘very keen’ on January deal after ‘making contact’

👉 Man Utd transfer to be ‘finalised soon’ as Romano reveals Amorim verdict on two Red Devils stars

👉 ‘No jokes’ about Man Utd amid considered opinions on 20 Premier League clubs



In a new interview, Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox has shed light on their “clear plan” regarding transfers.

“We have got a clear plan. We know what we have got to do, we know the areas of the team that we have got to improve,” Wilcox said.

“For us to get in the top four and consistently challenge for Champions League places, win Champions Leagues, win Premier Leagues, we have got to invest in the squad.

“We have got to buy the right players. The right players who are talented but also who can deal with the pressure, who can take the squad forward.

“It is not always about just signing elite talent, they have got to have the right character and be somebody who can bring something different to the team.

“We are really happy with where we are, we know we have got to improve and, you know, the players, they will never be satisfied, Ruben [Amorim] will never be happy, I will never be happy, it is just how we are built.

“We are always looking to improve. Anybody who works at Manchester United should be thinking the same and they do, with the standards we are driving every day.”