Man Utd takeover: £5bn bidder has ‘three-year plan’ to gain ‘control’; ‘only way of winning’ mooted

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly hatched a ‘three-year plan’ that would see him become their majority stakeholder in 2026.

The INEOS chief is in the running to oust the Glazer family, who put Man Utd on the market towards the end of 2022.

It has been made clear in recent months that Ratcliffe and Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim are leading the race to become United’s majority shareholder.

Ratcliffe is open to a partial takeover, while Sheikh Jassim is only interested in a 100% proposal that would get rid of the Glazer family.

The takeover process has reached an impasse of late with the Glazer family holding out for over £5bn. So in an attempt to alter the trajectory of discussions, Ratcliffe is willing to ‘modify’ his bid.

It has since been reported that Ratcliffe could look to take just a 25 per cent stake in the club rather than full control with a bid worth around £1.5bn.

Football Insider are now reporting that ‘Ratcliffe’s three-year Man Utd takeover plan’ has been ‘revealed’. They explain.

‘Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s latest Man United takeover bid would see him take majority control in 2026, sources have told Football Insider. ‘The new offer would see Ratcliffe initially acquire a minority stake at Old Trafford before incrementally increasing his shares in the club to take majority control in 2026. ‘If accepted, the Glazer family would still retain control for the next three years, much to the frustration of United fans. ‘It is understood that Ratcliffe’s party would prefer to strike a majority takeover deal this year but talks have slowed down and they are now exploring alternative options. INEOS initially bid for the Glazers’ 69 per cent stake in the club with an offer that valued the Red Devils over £5billion.’

Earlier this week, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested that a “foot-in-the-door” approach could be Ratcliffe’s “only way of winning” the takeover race.

“Sheikh Jassim still wants 100% of the club. His Nine Two Foundation bid is ‘all or nothing. He won’t entertain a minority stake or any scenario in which the Glazers stay. It is still thought Sheikh Jassim must again bid higher if he’s to succeed and it remains to be seen whether suggestions Ratcliffe might be making progress could prompt the Qataris to pay what it takes,” Jacobs told Caught Offside.

“The Glazers will be well aware of the backlash if they stay, as will Ratcliffe, but both are thick-skinned and if the deal suits both parties then they won’t be put off by negative reaction.

“Ratcliffe may also argue this is his only choice, which would be indicative of the Glazers deciding they don’t want to sell (at least yet) and wish to remain in control of the club. Perhaps a foot-in-the-door is Ratcliffe’s only way of winning.”

